Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own to supercharge...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Royals make official deal with veteran reliever Chapman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract Friday, a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees. Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNews

Miami 110, Orlando 105

ORLANDO (105) Banchero 4-14 10-13 19, F.Wagner 6-10 4-4 19, Carter Jr. 7-12 0-0 16, Fultz 5-9 0-0 10, G.Harris 3-5 0-0 8, Bol 0-1 2-2 2, M.Wagner 3-6 3-3 9, Anthony 5-9 5-6 19, Suggs 0-3 3-4 3. Totals 33-69 27-32 105.

