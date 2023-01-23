Read full article on original website
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Packers-Colts Trade Sends Aaron Rodgers To Indianapolis
A lot of attention has been given to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since their season ended in Week 18. When he told Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver that he was going to be holding onto his jersey not swapping it after the game, speculation ran rampant that it could have been his final game at Lambeau Field as a Packer.
WVNews
Chiefs' Mahomes ready for AFC title game against Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes finished a full week of practice on his ailing right ankle Friday, and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid pronounced his All-Pro quarterback ready to go for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain in...
WVNews
Wilks 'disappointed, not defeated' over Panthers snub
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.
WVNews
Bold trades keyed offensive jolts for 49ers, Eagles
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got a jolt offensively when they made the bold decision in October to trade four draft picks to add Christian McCaffrey to an already deep group of playmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles made an aggressive trade of their own to supercharge...
WVNews
Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Rallis had his younger brother draped over his shoulders and was set to dump him to the turf — as a roughhousing brother might do — when he took an abrupt blow to his ribs. In a flash, Nick Rallis was on his...
WVNews
Royals make official deal with veteran reliever Chapman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals signed veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $3.75 million, one-year contract Friday, a week after agreeing to terms with the seven-time All-Star, who is coming off a lackluster season with the New York Yankees. Chapman was once known for consistently throwing 100...
WVNews
Miami 110, Orlando 105
ORLANDO (105) Banchero 4-14 10-13 19, F.Wagner 6-10 4-4 19, Carter Jr. 7-12 0-0 16, Fultz 5-9 0-0 10, G.Harris 3-5 0-0 8, Bol 0-1 2-2 2, M.Wagner 3-6 3-3 9, Anthony 5-9 5-6 19, Suggs 0-3 3-4 3. Totals 33-69 27-32 105.
