Females, 18 and 14, arrested for Sephora burglary
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products. The suspects […]
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
Two die in San Jose stolen car crash; Teen driver arrested for vehicular manslaughter
SAN JOSE -- Two teenagers were killed and a third arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Friday after the stolen Hyundai Sedan they were in careened out of control at high speed, slammed into a light pole and burst into flames.San Jose police said that approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on January 26, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed. Inside...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
Woodside signs contract to install 20 license plate readers in town
Woodside will soon install 20 license plate readers in town with the goal of deterring crime. The Woodside Town Council voted unanimously at a Jan. 10 meeting to approve a contract with the company Flock Safety to install the automated license plate readers, known as ALPRs, in town. Town officials initially began looking into installing cameras several years ago and there have been concerns about safety after a string of burglaries in the Woodside Heights neighborhood.
No bail for Half Moon Bay accused shooter, DA considers death penalty
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe calls defendant flight risk and 'a danger to the community'. The 66-year-old man accused of gunning down seven people and critically injuring one other at two mushroom farms earlier this week made his initial court appearance Wednesday. Chunli Zhao did not enter a plea, his lawyers instead requesting that the judge give them more time to meet with their client. His arraignment was rescheduled to Feb. 16.
Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase
WATSONVILLE POLICE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they chased a wanted suspect until he eventually crashed into two cars on Lincoln Street Wednesday. Police tried pulling over a man driving a Honda Accord for a vehicle code violation near Main and Fifth Street, said police. The driver drove off and drove through several stop signs The post Watsonville Police arrested man wanted on several federal warrants after chase appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
Two men shot in Lower Nob Hill restaurant following dispute
Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred following a dispute at a Lower Nob Hill restaurant in San Francisco, police announced on Thursday. San Francisco Police Department units were called about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of California Street, near Polk Street, on reports of the shooting and found one man lying with a gunshot wound in the street and another injured inside a nearby business. ...
2 dead in crash where car burst into flames
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday, occupied by a juvenile male driver […]
5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person […]
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint
OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
