St. Joseph Chamber unveils 'Adopt-a-Block' program in beautification effort
The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has started a new initiative in order to help beautify the city. A 2021 survery conducted by the Chamber shows that 63 percent of St. Joseph residents rate the community’s appearance as below average or poor. Because of this, the Chamber announced a new program called ‘Adopt-a-Block.’
St. Joseph seeks public input in search for new police chief
St. Joseph city officials welcome the public’s input as they. search for a new police chief. The St. Joseph City Council hired a national search firm that. specializes in law enforcement. City Manager Bryan Carter urges residents to go to the City of. St. Joseph website to give their...
St. Joseph City Council unanimously approves marijuana sales tax for April ballot
A tax on recreational marijuana will be on the April ballot after the St. Joseph City Council passed an emergency ordinance. The emergency ordinance passed unanimously. Initially, the city council wanted to wait and see how regulations played out. But, Mayor John Josendale says the city council reversed course after...
Young woman seriously injured in St. Joseph car-pedestrian accident
A 29-year-old St. Joseph woman suffered serious injuries when. struck by a vehicle while running across the Belt Highway. St. Joseph police report the woman was taken to the hospital. after the accident on the Belt, just off Frederick Avenue around midnight. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on...
Mark Twain Elementary to become early childhood education center
One of St. Joseph’s many elementary schools will become an early childhood learning center next school year. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their January meeting to convert Mark Twain Elementary to early childhood next school year. Superintendent Gabe Edgar says currently there is a lack of early...
InterServ offering tax help for low to moderate income residents
Tax season is here and if you are having trouble figuring out those tax forms, InterServ is out to help. InterServ’s Counseling for the Elderly program is currently underway. Appointments are necessary to get assistance. Director of Volunteer Services Laraine Jones says the program assists those 60 and older...
Little Big Town to launch ‘Friends of Mine’ tour this April
Little Big Town have announced a new North American tour, dubbed the “Friends of Mine Tour”. The band wrote on Instagram: “Been dying to share this news. Beyond excited to bring our “Friends of Mine” tour to a city near you. Sign up now for presale access at friendsofminetour.com.”
St. Joseph man sentence to prison for threatening to blow up Social Security office
St. Joseph man has been sentenced in federal court for making a bomb threat. against the Social Security office in St. Joseph. District Judge Brian Wimes sentenced 32-year-old James Curtman to 18 months in federal. prison without parole. In. August, Curtman confessed to threatening to blow up the St. Joseph...
St. Joseph police identify man found dead in car
St. Joseph police have identified the man found dead in a car. parked on the side of the road in the 500 block of South 20th Sunday. Police report the victim was 48-year-old Jason Mays of St. Joseph. Officers responded to a call about 10:30 Sunday night about a deceased.
