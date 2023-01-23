Read full article on original website
Get tickets now for the Feb. 5 Leader Wedding Fair
There’s just a week or so left to save a little money and buy advance tickets for the annual Leader Wedding Fair, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6020 Old Antonia Road, in Imperial. Advance...
Maple Grove art teacher wins state award
Linda Fowler, the art teacher at Maple Grove Elementary School in Dittmer, has been named the Missouri Elementary Art Educator of the Year for 2023. The Missouri Art Education Association (MAEA) is scheduled to present Fowler with the award at the organization’s spring conference in March. Fowler, 56, of...
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Jerry Brooks Buchanan, 71, De Soto and Arnold
Jerry Brooks Buchanan, 71 of De Soto and Arnold died Dec. 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Buchanan was a member of Herculaneum Masonic Lodge 338 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Born Feb. 14, 1951, in East Prairie, he was the son of the late Harold Dolan and Helen Agnes (Hardin) Buchanan. He was preceded in death by his wife: Paulette (Randolph) Buchanan.
Arnold pledges to add SROs at Fox schools if sales tax passes
Arnold leaders have agreed to provide funding to add up to two school resource officers to work at five Fox C-6 School District schools inside of city limits, that is if voters approve a 1-cent sales tax increase to help fund the Arnold Police Department. Arnold Police currently provide one...
County groups band together to provide services to reduce homelessness
This is the second installment in a series about homelessness in the county. It focuses on the organizations that work to help people who are homeless and the barriers, like a lack of affordable housing, that stand in the way of getting people who are unsheltered the help they need.
Betty Louise (Neusel) Stochl, 92, House Springs
Betty Louise (Neusel) Stochl, 92, of House Springs died Jan. 21, 2023. Mrs. Stochl owned and operated Betty’s Books until June 17, 2012, and was instrumental in getting the Jefferson County Library started. She enjoyed reading, traveling the country with her husband and running her bookstore for 35 years. Born Oct. 17, 1930, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Violet (Koonce) and Daniel Neusel.
Margaret Ann Bollinger, 88, Festus
Margaret Ann Bollinger, 88, of Festus died Jan. 23, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Bollinger was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. She loves spending time with her family and traveling. Born Dec. 30, 1934, in Kewanee, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Sheridan) and Emmett Beeson.
Billy E. Sexton Sr., 65, Hillsboro
Billy E. Sexton Sr., 65, of Hillsboro died Jan. 22, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Sexton worked in maintenance at Winning Equipment. Born Dec. 21, 1957, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Earl David and Edna Faye (Luman) Sexton. He is survived...
Barbara Ann Short, 84, Cedar Hill
Barbara Ann Short, 84, of Cedar Hill died Jan. 24, 2023, in Cedar Hill. Mrs. Short worked in the Northwest High School cafeteria for 25 years and made sure children in need got lunch. She was a member of St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge and volunteered at the Women’s Fellowship. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed socializing, especially with her neighbors, and she liked playing bingo, square dancing and traveling. She will be remembered as the life of the party, as well as for her love of children and for her willingness to help others. Born Nov. 29, 1938, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Pritchett) and Howard Turley.
Lillie Ann (Smith) McRaven, 88, High Ridge
Lillie Ann (Smith) McRaven, 88, of High Ridge died Jan. 23, 2023, in High Ridge. Mrs. McRaven loved teaching and taught Sunday School to pre-kindergarten children at Faith Community Church in House Springs. She loved spending time with her family, and she enjoyed gardening, yard work and being outdoors. She especially loved flowers, and she had a sweet tooth and loved chocolate chip cookies and ice cream. She also enjoyed cooking and canning and was known for her grape jelly, pickles and “red hot” applesauce. Born Sept. 25, 1934, in Bourbon, she was the daughter of the late Elsie (Schwidde) and George Smith.
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21. Snow then changed lanes to the right to continue to travel north on Hwy. 141, the report said.
JCAA boys basketball: Bloodied Blue Jays outlast Blackcats
A trail of blood dotted the floor from the gym to the trainer’s room. Jefferson’s Max Schnitzler emerged with cotton stuffed up his nose and the front of his white jersey stained with blood from a collision with a Herculaneum player. Afterwards, his teammate Nate Breeze held a post-game ice bag to his head from banging inside for rebounds.
Arnold chiropractor pleads guilty to health care, disability fraud
An Arnold chiropractor has pleaded guilty to fraudulently receiving more then $3.5 million in payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers by falsely claiming to have a medical license and exaggerating patients’ conditions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, pleaded guilty...
