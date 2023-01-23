Barbara Ann Short, 84, of Cedar Hill died Jan. 24, 2023, in Cedar Hill. Mrs. Short worked in the Northwest High School cafeteria for 25 years and made sure children in need got lunch. She was a member of St. Martin United Church of Christ in High Ridge and volunteered at the Women’s Fellowship. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed socializing, especially with her neighbors, and she liked playing bingo, square dancing and traveling. She will be remembered as the life of the party, as well as for her love of children and for her willingness to help others. Born Nov. 29, 1938, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Pritchett) and Howard Turley.

CEDAR HILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO