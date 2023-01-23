Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
China's reopening isn't all good news. Inflation could get a second wind
CNN — China's swift reopening after nearly three years of strict coronavirus controls could provide a much-needed boost to global economic growth, but may also stoke inflation just as it has shown signs of falling back. The revival of the world's second largest economy — and its biggest consumer...
How Wall Street reacts to the GDP data will be telling
CNN — Wall Street analysts are holding their breath and crossing their fingers this morning as they await gross domestic product numbers for the final quarter of 2022. Traders have recently been celebrating dismal economic news in the hopes that it will prompt the Federal Reserve to pivot away from rate hikes and maybe even provide some stimulus to boost corporate coffers. But that could all change if a recession looms into view and the US debt ceiling standoff drags on.
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
CNN — Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November. Wall Street heavyweights including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were named in the creditor list, which includes businesses, charities, individuals and other entities in a 116-page document filed late Wednesday. FTX is now at the center of a massive fraud investigation.
The world looks on as Erdogan jockeys for a third decade of power in Turkey
CNN — Turkey is less than four months away from a presidential election that could extend the 20-year rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into a third decade. Analysts say that the result may be a close call for the long-term leader. The poll, which is expected May 14,...
Turkey says Sweden was complicit in burning of Quran amid tension over NATO membership bid
CNN — The Swedish government was complicit in the burning of the Quran at a protest in Stockholm last weekend, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu reportedly said Thursday. Increased tensions between the two countries come at a time when Sweden is relying on Turkey to...
Berlin made the historic move to arm Ukraine. But many Germans are uneasy
CNN — The biggest moment in the Ukraine war this week took place hundreds of miles from the battlefield. After days of diplomatic pressure from its increasingly exasperated NATO allies, Germany announced Wednesday that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a potentially pivotal move in the conflict that could decisively tip the balance in Kyiv's favor.
LVMH cheers the 'spectacular' return of Chinese tourists
CNN — LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China's luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world's biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%.
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
CNN — Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them. Three of the men had arrived in October, with the remaining two in November, said their...
South Africa to send dozens of cheetahs to India under new deal
CNN — South Africa has signed an agreement with India to reintroduce dozens of cheetahs to the South Asian country after eight of the big cats were sent from neighboring Namibia in 2022. The first batch of 12 cheetahs is to be flown over in February, according to a...
West to deliver 321 tanks to Ukraine, says diplomat, as North Korea accuses US of 'crossing the red line'
CNN — Western countries will deliver more than 300 tanks to Ukraine, Kyiv's ambassador to France said Friday. "As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko told French TV station and CNN affiliate BFM television. He did not...
'A ginormous can of worms': How a fight over snow crabs could lead to a win for oil drilling access
CNN — A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic. This week Norway's Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab -- a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan -- in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.
Gun attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran kills security chief
CNN — A gunman entered Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital and killed one person on Friday, the foreign ministries of Iran and Azerbaijan confirmed in separate statements, with both citing different motives for the deadly attack. Police and security forces arrested the assailant, who is now under investigation,...
US-born Spanish woman is now the world's oldest person, at age 115
CNN — She has survived the horrors of two world wars, a civil war and two global pandemics. Now US-born Maria Branyas Morera has been named the world's oldest person by Guinness World Records (GWR), following the death of French nun Sister André earlier this month aged 118.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Hiro Komae in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
At least seven dead in Jerusalem synagogue attack, Israeli police say
CNN — Israeli police say at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday. The alleged shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police. "As a result of the shooting attack, the death of 7...
