Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face at Final Presser
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene
Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date
Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde Make Weight For Light Heavyweight Title Fight In London
Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde continued to show nothing but respect for each other after they made weight Friday afternoon in London. Neither fighter said a word on stage as they faced off for cameras a day before their light heavyweight title fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The...
Boxing Scene
Rajon Chance, Ryan O'Rourke, Jahyae Brown Return on March 4 in Jersey City
On Saturday, March 4th, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing will stage a card at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Recently, Star Boxing announced the signing of undefeated super bantamweight prospect Rajon Chance (7-0-1 5 KO’s). Chance will be making his Star Boxing debut in his native New Jersey.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'
Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez Reflects on Sparring Experience With Artur Beterbiev
British champion Dan Azeez has lifted the lid on his month-long sparring experience with unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. The Russian is about to take on Azeez’s fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night when he will put his IBF, WBC and WBO belts on the line.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Collazo: This Is A Huge Opportunity To Show I Belong With The Best
Oscar Collazo has been eager to race to the top ever since turning pro nearly three years ago. Entering just his sixth career fight, the unbeaten Puerto Rican southpaw—aptly nicknamed ‘El Pupilo’ (‘The Pupil’) is determined to make sure it leads to one for a major title. Collazo will face Mexico’s Yudel Reyes in a WBO strawweight title eliminator in the opening bout of a four-fight DAZN telecast this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Kevin Lerena Delays Ring Return Until April, Wants Body and Mind in Top Form
Heavyweight contender Kevin Lerena is planning to take additional time off before returning to the ring. Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) had initially planned to fight in the month of March. But now he might stay out until a date in April. As BoxingScene.com recently reported, he might return to the...
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert Rescheduled To March 16 - Event Information
As he himself mentioned yesterday on his social networks, Jean Pascal is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, which struck him down in early January. He has received the green light from his doctor and will resume intense training starting next Monday. DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Looked "Sharp" In Sandor Martin Fight, Says Lopez Sr.
Teofimo Lopez’s time near the top of the pugilistic mountain proved to be transient. Although a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko vaulted him onto the world stage, George Kambosos Jr. ultimately knocked him off his high horse. A rebirth of sorts was needed for the loquacious former champion, one that...
Boxing Scene
Lopez Sr. on Teofimo Lopez vs. Regis Prograis: "There Ain't No Money In That Fight"
Championship belts might be of importance to Teofimo Lopez Sr., but according to the talkative father and trainer of Teofimo Lopez, the numbers simply aren't adding up. After eking out a somewhat controversial victory over Sandor Martin in his last outing, Lopez was perched comfortably in the second slot in the WBC rankings at 140 pounds. Jose Ramirez, a former unified champion, opted against taking on current title holder, Regis Prograis. With the highly ranked contender bellyaching over the split of the financial pie, he abruptly walked away.
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith Open To Facing Kovalev, Prefers Opetaia or Riakporhe
Chris Billam-Smith believes Richard Riakporhe is refusing to fight him in Bournemouth - which would rule out a potential stadium showdown this summer. ‘CBS’ was ringside on Saturday night as Riakporhe moved to 16-0 by dismantling Krzysztof Glowacki inside four rounds at the Manchester Arena. The cruiserweight pair came...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Callum Smith Will Be Next to Fight Winner of Beterbiev-Yarde
Eddie Hearn adamantly believes that one of his top light heavyweight charges will soon be in a position to fight for three of the four 175-pound belts. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, insisted in a recent interview that he believes Liverpool’s Callum Smith will eventually be mandated by the WBC to take on the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight unification bout between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, and Britain’s Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger. The two will square off Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Beterbiev-Yarder: It Was Important To Get Home Advantage
Frank Warren is always going to back his man, but he says that one of the reasons he was able to gain home advantage for Anthony Yarde against Artur Beterbiev this weekend was that the champion’s promoters, Top Rank, believe the fight is straightforward for their man. Yarde, who...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Alexis Rocha, George Ashie - Face To Face at Final Presser
As the countdown continues for the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood this Saturday, January 28, Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) hosted a press conference today in Los Angeles ahead of his NABO title defense against George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout is Getting Into His Groove Training For His BKFC Debut
Austin “No Doubt” Trout is currently in the middle of his training camp for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut. He will face former UFC star Diego Sanchez on February 17th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout will serve as the chief supporting bout underneath the Lorenzo Hunt-Mike Richman main event.
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr: "I Would Fight Isaac Cruz, I'll Burn His Ass Up"
Gary Russell Jr. felt invincible as his title reign stretched past the five year mark. With the speedy featherweight champion confident that Mark Magsayo would become yet another victim, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) appeared flustered as a bothersome shoulder injury forced him to battle for most of their contest with just one hand.
Boxing Scene
Ashie On Rocha Fight: For Me, This Is The Sequel To De La Hoya-Quartey; This Time... It's Going To Ghana
It didn’t take long for George Ashie to find a common theme in a fight he never hesitated to accept. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the 38-year-old Ghanaian stepped up to replace an injured Anthony Young versus streaking welterweight contender Alexis Rocha. The show—which will air live on DAZN this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California—will mark the stateside debut for Ashie, who seeks to avenge a decades-long misjustice served to his legendary countryman Ike Quartey.
