San Antonio, TX

Boxing Scene

Photos: Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde - Face To Face at Final Presser

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Beterbiev vs.Yarde will stream live this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. WBC, WBO and IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev...
Boxing Scene

Paradigm Sports Lawsuit Against Manny Pacquiao Set For March 3 Trial Date

Manny Pacquiao is set for his next fight. Unfortunately for the retired eight-division titlist, it’s a legal battle as he remains the subject of a lawsuit that is due to go to trial beginning March 3. The court date comes nearly two years after Paradigm Sports and its founder/combat sports manager Audie Attar filed a Breach of Contract lawsuit in Orange County Superior Courts in June 2021, one month after Pacquiao announced then-scheduled plans for an August 2021 superfight versus Errol Spence Jr.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Wilder Says Fury-Usyk 50/50 Fight: 'Depends On Who's Gonna Cheat The Hardest'

Deontay Wilder is undecisive about who’ll win in a potential fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO, and Ring Magazine titlist Oleksandr Usyk. The two heavyweights are slated to meet sometime this spring for an undisputed bout. But when offering his opinion, Wilder delivered...
Boxing Scene

Dan Azeez Reflects on Sparring Experience With Artur Beterbiev

British champion Dan Azeez has lifted the lid on his month-long sparring experience with unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. The Russian is about to take on Azeez’s fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night when he will put his IBF, WBC and WBO belts on the line.
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Oscar Collazo: This Is A Huge Opportunity To Show I Belong With The Best

Oscar Collazo has been eager to race to the top ever since turning pro nearly three years ago. Entering just his sixth career fight, the unbeaten Puerto Rican southpaw—aptly nicknamed ‘El Pupilo’ (‘The Pupil’) is determined to make sure it leads to one for a major title. Collazo will face Mexico’s Yudel Reyes in a WBO strawweight title eliminator in the opening bout of a four-fight DAZN telecast this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Kevin Lerena Delays Ring Return Until April, Wants Body and Mind in Top Form

Heavyweight contender Kevin Lerena is planning to take additional time off before returning to the ring. Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) had initially planned to fight in the month of March. But now he might stay out until a date in April. As BoxingScene.com recently reported, he might return to the...
Boxing Scene

Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert Rescheduled To March 16 - Event Information

As he himself mentioned yesterday on his social networks, Jean Pascal is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus, which struck him down in early January. He has received the green light from his doctor and will resume intense training starting next Monday. DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez Looked "Sharp" In Sandor Martin Fight, Says Lopez Sr.

Teofimo Lopez’s time near the top of the pugilistic mountain proved to be transient. Although a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko vaulted him onto the world stage, George Kambosos Jr. ultimately knocked him off his high horse. A rebirth of sorts was needed for the loquacious former champion, one that...
NEW YORK STATE
Boxing Scene

Lopez Sr. on Teofimo Lopez vs. Regis Prograis: "There Ain't No Money In That Fight"

Championship belts might be of importance to Teofimo Lopez Sr., but according to the talkative father and trainer of Teofimo Lopez, the numbers simply aren't adding up. After eking out a somewhat controversial victory over Sandor Martin in his last outing, Lopez was perched comfortably in the second slot in the WBC rankings at 140 pounds. Jose Ramirez, a former unified champion, opted against taking on current title holder, Regis Prograis. With the highly ranked contender bellyaching over the split of the financial pie, he abruptly walked away.
Boxing Scene

Chris Billam-Smith Open To Facing Kovalev, Prefers Opetaia or Riakporhe

Chris Billam-Smith believes Richard Riakporhe is refusing to fight him in Bournemouth - which would rule out a potential stadium showdown this summer. ‘CBS’ was ringside on Saturday night as Riakporhe moved to 16-0 by dismantling Krzysztof Glowacki inside four rounds at the Manchester Arena. The cruiserweight pair came...
Boxing Scene

Hearn Believes Callum Smith Will Be Next to Fight Winner of Beterbiev-Yarde

Eddie Hearn adamantly believes that one of his top light heavyweight charges will soon be in a position to fight for three of the four 175-pound belts. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, insisted in a recent interview that he believes Liverpool’s Callum Smith will eventually be mandated by the WBC to take on the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight unification bout between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev, the WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, and Britain’s Anthony Yarde, the WBO mandatory challenger. The two will square off Jan. 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren on Beterbiev-Yarder: It Was Important To Get Home Advantage

Frank Warren is always going to back his man, but he says that one of the reasons he was able to gain home advantage for Anthony Yarde against Artur Beterbiev this weekend was that the champion’s promoters, Top Rank, believe the fight is straightforward for their man. Yarde, who...
Boxing Scene

Photos: Alexis Rocha, George Ashie - Face To Face at Final Presser

As the countdown continues for the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood this Saturday, January 28, Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) hosted a press conference today in Los Angeles ahead of his NABO title defense against George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Austin Trout is Getting Into His Groove Training For His BKFC Debut

Austin “No Doubt” Trout is currently in the middle of his training camp for his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut. He will face former UFC star Diego Sanchez on February 17th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bout will serve as the chief supporting bout underneath the Lorenzo Hunt-Mike Richman main event.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Boxing Scene

Gary Russell Jr: "I Would Fight Isaac Cruz, I'll Burn His Ass Up"

Gary Russell Jr. felt invincible as his title reign stretched past the five year mark. With the speedy featherweight champion confident that Mark Magsayo would become yet another victim, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) appeared flustered as a bothersome shoulder injury forced him to battle for most of their contest with just one hand.
MARYLAND STATE
Boxing Scene

Ashie On Rocha Fight: For Me, This Is The Sequel To De La Hoya-Quartey; This Time... It's Going To Ghana

It didn’t take long for George Ashie to find a common theme in a fight he never hesitated to accept. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the 38-year-old Ghanaian stepped up to replace an injured Anthony Young versus streaking welterweight contender Alexis Rocha. The show—which will air live on DAZN this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California—will mark the stateside debut for Ashie, who seeks to avenge a decades-long misjustice served to his legendary countryman Ike Quartey.
INGLEWOOD, CA

