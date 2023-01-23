Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Public Schools seeking public input on next superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. First, it is seeking public input on qualifications. The board created this survey that will end Monday, February 6. There are hard copies available at each county school and at the school board office.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS School Board working to fill athletic training positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, over 60% of Montgomery County Public Schools high school sporting events have taken place without an athletic trainer on site. “I understand that there’s been an issue with the trainers but that doesn’t still take away the fact of the...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue - it’s the cost - 25 thousand dollars.
WDBJ7.com
Counselors analyze impact school threats have on mental health
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s never easy when a potential threat puts a school on lockdown. These traumatic events can impact everyone involved, students, teachers, parents in many ways. “School, this place, it’s supposed to be safe. I’m supposed to be protected, I’m supposed to be cared for, so...
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WDBJ7.com
Sharon Elementary School closes Friday due to rodent problem
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sharon Elementary School is closed Friday after rodents were found in the building. In a news release, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools says it is addressing this “out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and wellbeing of our students and staff.”. While...
wfirnews.com
Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg approves Capital Improvement Program
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg officials say this year’s Capital Improvement Program mirrors what the town’s residents want. The CIP is done every year and extends over five years, showing how and when the town should make major investments. “Blacksburg during the pandemic chose to tighten its belt...
WDBJ7.com
Liberty University Police respond to multiple motorized scooter thefts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus police at Liberty University are reminding the community to not leave property unattended and to secure belongings after multiple motorized scooter thefts. According to Liberty, these actions are considered a Motor Vehicle Theft for Clery Act purposes. Police don’t know who is responsible. “Liberty...
WDBJ7.com
Boones Mill Town Council adopts downtown revitalization plan
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Boones Mill has created a Downtown Revitalization Plan to “eliminate blight and encourage new investment in Downtown Boones Mill,” according to Town Manager BT Fitzpatrick III. Fitzpatrick says the plan incorporates and reflects public input gathered during the planning process....
WDBJ7.com
Catawba Hospital plan clears first hurdle in House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A plan that would transform Catawba Hospital has cleared its first hurdle in the House of Delegates. In a vote Thursday morning, a House subcommittee advanced the legislation that would create a state-of-the-art campus for mental health care and addiction recovery. Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) cited...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech and Smithfield team up to donate protein to local food-bank
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local food bank, Feeding Southwest Virginia, received more than 30,000 pounds of pork in a donation. Smithfield partnered with Virginia Tech Athletics to give back in honor of the Commonwealth Clash. “We’re supporting the food bank with a donation that is the equivalent of $140...
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
VSP to conduct investigation over incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation by Virginia State Police into Deputy Misconduct. In a statement released Thursday night, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office says it initiated an internal investigation into a deputy’s alleged misconduct, saying it contacted Virginia State Police to “prohibit bias and to ensure transparency.”
WDBJ7.com
Postal Service: Staff shortages lead to sporadic delivery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country, but reports it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights resources to find that perfect job
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses across our hometowns are in the midst of the labor shortage, and a lot of people are looking for new jobs. Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the free resources right here in our region that can help you stand out at your next interview.
WDBJ7.com
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “If you ever got the feeling of someone had passed in your family, had died, that’s the way I felt. Because this is my baby, had it 10 years, built it from the ground up,” said Helen Walters, owner of Sister to Sister Custom Catering and Café.
WDBJ7.com
1920 car on display at Montgomery Museum
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new ride parked in the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. “It starts and it runs,” car owner Jackie Shelton said. “Sometimes it’s a little cantankerous to get it in gear.”. She’s the owner of a 1920 Maxwell. The car...
WDBJ7.com
Teen arrested for threatening phone call that led to E.C. Glass lockdown
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon following the investigation of a threatening phone call to E. C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Shortly after 8 a.m. January 25, 2023, Lynchburg Police began investigating when a staff member at the school reported receiving a threatening phone call. The caller said he was armed and wanted to harm the school principal, according to the school district. E. C. Glass was placed on lockdown and officers responded to the school to search the building.
WDBJ7.com
Huddle Up Moms: Moms Under Pressure program helps expecting moms
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Preeclampsia is a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. It can happen at any time during the second half of pregnancy or up to 6 weeks after delivery. February is heart month, a time to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease. It’s also time for Moms...
