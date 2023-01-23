Read full article on original website
Western Union Appoints Matt Cagwin CFO at ‘Pivotal Inflection Point’
Western Union has appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin as CFO. Cagwin had served as the cross-border money transfer firm’s interim CFO since September and was named CFO effective Jan. 20, Western Union said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. “Matt is a talented finance executive with...
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Crypto Banks Hit Reset While Shedding Risky Innovation Ambitions
Smaller banks that sought to serve once-hot sectors like cryptocurrency are now exiting those verticals. This, as long-time crypto industry partner Silvergate Bank reports steep quarterly losses tied to $8.1 billion in withdrawals while it looks to reshuffle its digital asset business offerings, and Voyager Digital-servicing Metropolitan Commercial Bank and FTX-linked Moonstone Bank have both announced they are closing their crypto business lines and exiting the turbulent space.
Mastercard Says Q4 Spending Lifted by Travel Rebound but Slowdown Looms
Slower volume growth is in the cards, but consumers are still spending. Mastercard’s latest earnings results show at least some nod to economic uncertainty that lies ahead, but the rise of digital payments, and contactless payments in particular, remains unimpeded. As CEO Michael Miebach noted on the earnings conference...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to Add Locations to Strengthen Omnichannel Capabilities
Sam’s Club is adding new locations across the United States to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The Walmart-owned membership warehouse club said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release that it plans to open more than 30 new clubs over the next several years, starting with one in Florida in 2024, and five new distribution and fulfillment centers this year, starting with one in Georgia in the third quarter.
Digital-First Health Insurer Angle Raises $58M Series A
Angle Health says it has raised $58 million to grow its digital-first health insurance platform. The company will use the Series A round to expand its platform, which launched in 2021 and covers tens of thousands of patients across the country, Angle said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release.
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
PayPal Teams With Bold Commerce to Expand Checkout Experience
PayPal has launched a new integration with eCommerce tech firm Bold Commerce. “PayPal is working with Bold Commerce to bring payments and commerce together as the fintech company moves into the growing headless commerce market,” Bold said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release announcing the collaboration. The integration...
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Moody’s Is Working on Scoring System for Crypto Stablecoins
Moody’s is reportedly developing a scoring system — though not a credit rating — for stablecoins. Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 26) that Moody’s will analyze as many as 20 stablecoins, evaluating the attestations on the reserves that back them. It won’t deliver an official credit rating,...
Consumers May Be Pinched as Interest Payments Increase
Consumers are still spending, but the question remains: For how long?. Recent earnings results from the payments networks — Visa, Mastercard and American Express — show that consumer spending has been buoyant, to say the least. In terms of the ways in which consumers pay, credit had been...
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
27 Payments Execs on 2023’s Data-Driven Roadmap
It already feels different, and 2023 is just one month old. What can we expect?. FinTechs and financial institutions are focused on financial wellness initiatives in 2023 to help beset consumers improve their credit, balance their budgets and steady their ships after treading water for a year, with much of that stress concentrated in Q4 as holiday wish lists were confronted with financial reality. Read this all in our new eBook.
Nav Buys Nuula to Help Businesses Check Their Financial Pulse
Financial health platform Nav Technologies has acquired small business finance app Nuula. The deal, announced Thursday (Jan. 26), adds a number of mobile app features to Nav’s solutions for small businesses, helping them compare financing options using actual data. “As the country faces an economic downturn, banks and lending...
Restaurants’ Legacy Payment Processes Cost Revenue, Time and Clients
With restaurants struggling to maintain profits, legacy B2B payment practices may drain revenue they can’t afford to lose. Although many restaurants have adopted consumer-facing innovations to stay competitive in a tight market, backend systems tend to lag behind. The July 2022 PYMNTS/Paytronix collaboration, “Restaurant Readiness Index,” found that this holds especially true for independent table service restaurants, as only 13% are powered by digital channels.
Amazon Enters Web3 Jungle With NFT Initiative Launching This Spring
Amazon is making its first move into the crypto industry. And the eCommerce giant is targeting non-fungible tokens (NFTs), not cryptocurrency. That’s per a Blockworks report published Thursday (Jan. 26) revealing the online retailer’s plans to launch an NFT initiative this coming spring. The report from the crypto...
H&M Earnings Slump as Fast-Fashion’s Four-Way Fight Takes a Toll
The fast-fashion wars got intense in 2022 as relative newcomer Shein outpaced a competitive set, including H&M, Uniqlo and Zara, setting up a battle for primacy in 2023. This, as the world’s second-largest fast-fashion player, H&M, announced Friday (Jan. 27) that its fourth-quarter profits fell 68% to $84 million.
Industry Insiders Agree: Insurance Is Going Digital
--- Across the world, insurance companies and InsurTechs are exploring how to use digital solutions to improve nearly all aspects of the insurance process. In Europe, for example, close to 90% of insurance firms have embarked on some sort of digitization initiative to improve the customer experience, especially for digital-first customers. The use cases are seemingly endless.
