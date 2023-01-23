EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community. Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.

