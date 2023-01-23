Read full article on original website
Union Co. EMA issues Golden Alert for missing Morganfield man
Evansville Dollar General employees facing charges after lowering prices on items. Deputies: Car drives into ditch after hitting another vehicle in Vanderburgh Co.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning out of Union County, the Union County EMA has issued a Golden Alert for 76-year-old James Nicholson. Officials say he has dementia and last seen near Shiloh Road. Happening today, Brodey Murbarger, the man convicted in the murder of 15 year old Megan Nichols, is...
Henderson nonprofit hands out free items to people in Evansville area
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence. EVPL accepting Valentine's Day cards for first responders. Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fire crews working to put out house fire near Hwy 231
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to use caution on Highway 231 as crews respond to a house fire. According to a Facebook post, Cromwell and Beaver Dam Fire departments are working to put out that fire. Pictures shared by the sheriff’s...
Officials: EWSU employee taken to hospital after work-related accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials confirm that a utility worker was significantly injured on a job site on Friday. According to the Evansville Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Hartin and Springtown Road. EWSU officials say that workers were in the process...
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Humane Society of Henderson County dealing with overcrowding issues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community. Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.
Traffic Alert: Poindexter Street closed for sewer repair in Owensboro
EVPL accepting Valentine's Day cards for first responders. New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location.
New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson. Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding. Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has...
Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019. Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White. Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.
New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
Traffic Alert: Lane changes happening along US 41 in Hopkins Co.
Tri-State groups conduct annual Point-in-Time homelessness count. Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co. Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
Traffic stop leads to Owensboro man’s arrest
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is facing charges after police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation. According to a press release, that happened around 10:15 p.m. on East Byers Avenue and New Hartford Road. Officials with the Kentucky State Police say a trooper identified the...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is in jail on a long list of charges. He’s accused having what deputies called a ‘small treasure chest’ of drugs inside a truck. Developing new out of Henderson County, the school district is looking into an accusation of hazing. They say...
Two new polling locations in Owensboro for future elections
Deputies investigating ATV theft in Henderson Co. Tri-State groups conduct annual Point-in-Time homelessness count.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
Owner needed for dog of bicycle rider who died in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pet daycare in Newburgh is looking for a new owner for Sophie the dog. They say Sophie’s owner is the man who was hit by an SUV while riding his bike Wednesday. [Related: Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.]
EPD attempting to locate missing woman
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Roseville man was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Reynolds Station. Alex Walter, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station.
