FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Coyote Season is a reminder to keep an eye on your pets
SAN ANTONIO - A man is warning others after he was forced to watch his cat get eaten by a pack of coyotes in his front yard. Experts say this is just the beginning, as San Antonio enters coyote season. Ray Sadh says he woke up in the middle of...
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial hits Day 4 on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO - The Andre McDonald murder trial enters Day 4 on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. On Wednesday, a cell phone expert testified that there were text arguments between the former Air Force major and his wife, Andreen, just moments before she was last seen alive.
foxsanantonio.com
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
foxsanantonio.com
Brother devastated after head-on crash kills five of his family members
SAN ANTONIO - A horrific head-on crash in Comal County leaves seven people dead, including five members of the same family. The lone survivor from that crash, a 12-year-old girl, is now in the hospital fighting for her life. "No one deserves this. I'm doing my best. I haven't been...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver in white van still on the run after seriously injuring pedestrian
ATASCOSA, Texas — Police are looking for the driver of a white passenger van that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on December 29th. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 18600 block of Luckey Road far Southwest of San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
On The Run: Deputies say Cody Franklin punched a woman in the face
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your finding Cody Franklin. On January 21, 2023, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 8000-block of Glen Fox for an assault. The victim reported she was in a verbal argument with Cody Franklin. The victim reported that she was making food for everyone at the location when she asked Cody and his guest to leave the location because he was not assisting with cleaning the kitchen.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot dead outside illegal gambling location on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot outside what police are calling an illegal gambling business on the Southwest Side. The deadly shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Hayden Drive near Old Pearsall Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with a...
foxsanantonio.com
KSAT Sportscaster Greg Simmons charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO - A longtime local TV sportscaster is facing charges after being arrested early Friday morning. KSAT-12 sports director Greg Simmons was arrested just before 3 a.m. Friday along Evans Road near TPC Parkway. It happened when a member of law enforcement noticed an SUV being driven erratically and pulled it over.
foxsanantonio.com
5 teenagers arrested after leading police on chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Five teenagers were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after midnight when New Braunfels Police tried to pull over a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Interstate 35 South near South Kowald Lane in New Braunfels.
foxsanantonio.com
Girl Scout cookie booth sales begin this weekend
SAN ANTONIO -- The first cookie booths of the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season open today throughout the San Antonio area. While the newest flavor, the Raspberry Rally, is only available for purchase online starting on February 27th, area Girl Scouts are fully stocked with all of the classic cookies.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people found shot dead inside vehicle in Northwest Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are are found shot dead early Friday morning in Northwest Side neighborhood. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. along Trudell Drive and Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man and woman were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had been shot...
foxsanantonio.com
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens
COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
foxsanantonio.com
Skeletal remains and incriminating evidence on Day 4 of the McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO - Incriminating evidence and the discovery of skeletal remains - that was the focus for the prosecution during day 4 of the Andre McDonald murder trial. It was just a half day of testimony, but prosecutors packed quite a punch, taking jurors not only to the field where deputies finally found the remains of Andreen McDonald, but also inside the vehicles she shared with her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald.
foxsanantonio.com
SA STRONG: Southside pantry gives back to the community
SAN ANTONIO - From surviving a stroke to helping people in need, Lotus Rios has been dedicated to her family's pantry on the South Side and is now inspiring others. Rios and her family run the Harlandale Sunshine Pantry all year round which launched during the pandemic. For the last...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio city council votes to take over Moses Roses building for Alamo expansion
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio city council just made a decision regarding whether or not to exercise the power of eminent domain to claim a piece of downtown property along east Houston, this would make room for the new Alamo Visitors Center, slated to begin construction later this year. The...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect wanted after allegedly stealing teenager's car at knifepoint
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding the person suspected of robbing a teenager's car at knifepoint. The robbery happened on Jan. 7 at Zip In Car Wash on Essex Street and South Hackberry Street. Police said the 17-year-old boy was washing his car when the suspect walked...
foxsanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect information in 2021 Northeast Side murder case
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the lookout for suspects in connection with the murder of Jade Damountae Ray Hills. On September 23, 2021, at 11:42 p.m., police were called to the Star Club Apartment Complex located at the 8800 block of Starcrest Dr. for a shooting in progress. When...
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men hospitalized after being shot during fight outside West Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are recovering after being shot outside a West Side bar late Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. outside a bar off Frio City Road near Highway 90. Police said when they arrived, they found the two men, one shot in the back...
foxsanantonio.com
Moms re-purposing the meaning of thrifting kids clothes
SAN ANTONIO - "We kind of roll with the punches," says Nicole Boynton laughing about the journey of Hand Me Up, the kids resale shop created in a San Antonio garage. Boynton and her best friend of 22 years, Kara Livingston first began podcasting and talking about mom life, then came the idea and passion of thrifting clothes instead of throwing them away. Just over a year ago, Hand Me Up was born.
