When all else fails in sports, outwork your opponent. Good things usually happens when that’s the case. In front of a home crowd that created an electric atmosphere at the DeCarlo Varsity Center, the No. 8-ranked John Carroll men’s basketball team delivered a marquee 74-72 victory over No. 3 Mount Union on Jan. 26 using an old remedy that hardly ever fails.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO