Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Orangemen, Lady O both to play for third place in TBC Tournament finals
BEATRICE - Both Beatrice basketball teams will be in Wahoo on Saturday. Per the Trailblazer Conference website, as a result of their 42-37 loss Malcolm on Thursday night, the Lady Orange will battle Platteview at 1:00 PM, followed by the Orangemen taking on Malcolm. The Orangemen fell to Platteview 47-46 in double overtime on Thursday night. All games will be played at Wahoo High School.
News Channel Nebraska
Web Foot Raceway ready for Quack Off return
AVOCA – Avoca firefighters assembled the track to traditional specifications at Fowl Field Friday and posted the signage to signal Saturday’s return of thousands of the closest Quack Off family members. The 41st annual Quack Off renews a tradition started by a bar bet that lured local men...
News Channel Nebraska
Larry L. Parde
Larry L. Parde, 72 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on August 8, 1950 in Beatrice to Marvin and Emmalean (Wallman) Parde. Larry attended Pickrell grade school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. He was a Staff Sargent in the Nebraska Air National Guard from 1968 to 1975. Larry married Deborah Winner on March 4, 1989 and they raised their daughters together. He farmed near Pickrell until the early 1990’s. Larry was a Rural Postal Carrier for Pickrell until he retired after 34 years in October of 2010. He served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department, Holt Township Board, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion Executive Board and the Beatrice Cemetery Association Board. Larry was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 and Hidden Acres Golf Course. He enjoyed family and golf.
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney School Board selects new superintendent
SIDNEY -- The Sidney School District Board of Education has made a verbal offer to Andrew Farber of Fremont, Neb. to be the District's next superintendent. "My family and I are very honored and excited at the opportunity to be part of the Sidney community and school system," Farber said in a written statement published by Sidney Public Schools.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash survivor returns to career with gratitude
NEBRASKA CITY - After a flash of white metal invaded the view from her windshield, Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City tried to re-gather her breath from the impact. She knew her car had rolled, but she had no sense that her feet had been crushed, her legs were broken or that her Jeep was on fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Schuyler teacher receives award for ag education
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A popular phrase said that the children are our future, but it leaves out how it's the teachers that shape their minds to make change and learn. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized such work by honoring Schuyler kindergarten teacher, Ann Sobota, with the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
News Channel Nebraska
'In honor of him': Swarthout owns R&B Arms with late son in his heart, mind
BEATRICE - A gun store in southeast Nebraska is finding widespread success under new owner Steve Swarthout. R&B Arms in Beatrice was originally purchased by Swarthout for extra space for his Twin Rivers car dealership, but he’s opened the store and expanded it into a booming business after the COVID-19 Pandemic did a number on other gun stores in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
Omahan recovering after blind date assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of what he thought was a blind date left Chris Peters with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. “I could’ve been killed,” Peters said. Chris exchanged messages with a 21-year-old woman who posted on a dating app and drove to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple gunshots heard in Lincoln, door damaged
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A door was reportedly damaged by a bullet in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of N 56th St. and Fremont St. around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots being heard. Officers said they did not find any...
News Channel Nebraska
Two men arrested in connection to Omaha bank robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department announced the arrest of two men connected to a bank robbery that happened Thursday morning. OPD arrested 26-year-old Taliaferro Thompson and 28-year-old Andrew Kincaid in connection to the robbery. Both men were charged with robbery and use of a gun to commit a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln men arrested in connection to explosives investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they have arrested two men in connection to the Wednesday investigation on explosive materials. LPD arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell and 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg both of Lincoln. Speidell was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials after the investigation Wednesday...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports roll-over crash near Palmyra
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over crash near Palmyra on Wednesday. A press release says deputies are investigating a crash involving a SUV and pickup truck. The SUV, driven by 46-year-old Jennifer Maher of Adams, was stopped at a stop sign at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Residents urge Gage County Board to pave three-mile gravel gap, near Virginia
BEATRICE – Some residents and landowners in southeast Gage County are imploring county officials to support paving three miles of South 162nd Road near Virginia. The stretch extends south from Nebraska Highway Four, to where paving begins. Steve Knoche, who lives a mile east of the road…said the group cites safety concerns, flat tires, broken windshields, larger truck traffic….and failure to follow through on commitments years ago to pave that section.
News Channel Nebraska
Lawsuit targets 'momentum' for wind turbines
DES MOINES - A citizens group is asking an Iowa court to halt momentum toward construction of wind turbines in Fremont County. A press release from the Shearer Law Office in Des Moines says petitioners claim the Fremont County Board of Supervisors did not follow legal procedures as it did in 2001 regarding construction of cellular towers.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman reportedly attempts to steal vehicle from Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reported that a woman tried to steal his vehicle while he was inside a Lincoln gas station. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 600 block of W B St. around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Officers said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested following Wymore home search
BEATRICE – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug violations following the Tuesday search at a home, in Wymore. Gage County law officers, with assistance from Wymore and Beatrice Police….executed a search warrant on a residence in the five-hundred block of West E Street, in Wymore….at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County: 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports results of its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign through New Year’s Day. The sheriff reports 263 calls for service, 37 traffic warnings and 18 citations. There were 13 arrests for offenses including driving while...
Comments / 0