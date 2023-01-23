Larry L. Parde, 72 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on August 8, 1950 in Beatrice to Marvin and Emmalean (Wallman) Parde. Larry attended Pickrell grade school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. He was a Staff Sargent in the Nebraska Air National Guard from 1968 to 1975. Larry married Deborah Winner on March 4, 1989 and they raised their daughters together. He farmed near Pickrell until the early 1990’s. Larry was a Rural Postal Carrier for Pickrell until he retired after 34 years in October of 2010. He served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department, Holt Township Board, Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion Executive Board and the Beatrice Cemetery Association Board. Larry was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 and Hidden Acres Golf Course. He enjoyed family and golf.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO