Dubai Investments Takes 9% Stake in UK Digital Bank Monument
Dubai Investments has acquired a 9% stake in Monument Bank. The Emirati investment company announced the news in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release, with Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban saying, “Investment in Monument Bank provides the Group a unique opportunity to foray into [the] digital banking space in one of the most advanced and regulated markets at an early stage.”
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
Marketplace Revenues Sink 28% as LendingClub Eyes Lower Loan Originations
LendingClub’s results showed that higher interest rates are cutting into investors’ demand to buy loans. The company said in its earnings materials on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that marketplace revenue is down 28% as a result. Quarterly loan originations were $2.5 billion in the latest quarter, down from $3.1...
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
Crypto Banks Hit Reset While Shedding Risky Innovation Ambitions
Smaller banks that sought to serve once-hot sectors like cryptocurrency are now exiting those verticals. This, as long-time crypto industry partner Silvergate Bank reports steep quarterly losses tied to $8.1 billion in withdrawals while it looks to reshuffle its digital asset business offerings, and Voyager Digital-servicing Metropolitan Commercial Bank and FTX-linked Moonstone Bank have both announced they are closing their crypto business lines and exiting the turbulent space.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
FinTechs See Partnership Potential as Businesses Refocus on Their Core
Many FinTechs got walloped in 2022 for bloated valuations, which is increasing the focus on fundamentals and partnerships. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently discussed what that means for the industry with i2c CEO Amir Wain and Payoneer Co-CEO Scott Galit. Galit said it’s forcing a return to more rational valuations...
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
EV Subscription Service Onto Nets $124M Credit Facility
The electric car subscription service Onto has secured a £100 million ($123.9 million) credit line. The London-based firm announced the new facility in a blog post on Wednesday (Jan. 25), stating that it will use the funds to expand its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs). The facility is provided...
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
Digital-First Health Insurer Angle Raises $58M Series A
Angle Health says it has raised $58 million to grow its digital-first health insurance platform. The company will use the Series A round to expand its platform, which launched in 2021 and covers tens of thousands of patients across the country, Angle said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) news release.
Mastercard Says Q4 Spending Lifted by Travel Rebound but Slowdown Looms
Slower volume growth is in the cards, but consumers are still spending. Mastercard’s latest earnings results show at least some nod to economic uncertainty that lies ahead, but the rise of digital payments, and contactless payments in particular, remains unimpeded. As CEO Michael Miebach noted on the earnings conference...
Local Investors Drive Resilience of Africa’s Burgeoning Startup Scene
Total funding invested into African tech startups hit $6.5 billion in 2022. That’s according to a report published by venture capital (VC) firm Partech this week, which also showed that African firms largely escaped the global VC funding drought in 2022, with startup investment — spread across 764 deals — growing 8% compared to the year prior.
Payments Leaders Say Crypto is Ripe for Integration, Rebuilding
It’s times like these, bear markets, when industries transform themselves around new realities. This is as top payment industry leaders surveyed by PYMNTS say that they see the cryptocurrency industry enjoying a much better outlook in 2023 compared to 2022. At least as it relates to payments, speculative investments...
Spend Management Firm PayEm Looks to Expand After Securing $220M
Spend management firm PayEm says it has received $220 million in equity and credit financing. “Our new warehouse credit will allow us to continue to grow our credit card operation and support our customers’ payment needs across the globe,” the company said on its blog Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Western Union Appoints Matt Cagwin CFO at ‘Pivotal Inflection Point’
Western Union has appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin as CFO. Cagwin had served as the cross-border money transfer firm’s interim CFO since September and was named CFO effective Jan. 20, Western Union said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. “Matt is a talented finance executive with...
