Sean R. Cassaro, 46, took his last motorcycle ride to heaven early Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born September 30, 1976 in Bucyrus to the late Raymond F. Cassaro and Connie (Dicks) Cassaro who survives. He went to school at Holy Trinity School and Bucyrus High School where he was the captain of the football team and graduated in 1995. He then earned his Associates Degree in Engineering from Marion Technical College. Sean worked for the City of Bucyrus for 17 years and was currently employed by Asplundh Tree Service.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO