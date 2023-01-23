Read full article on original website
Marjorie Carpenter
Marjorie Carpenter, 92 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday January 26, 2023 at Orchard Park. Marjorie was born January 15, 1931 in Mansfield, OH to the late Lorenzo and Ina Montgomery. She was married July 5, 1951 to Thomas Carpenter who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by sons Thomas Carpenter and Charles Massie as well as sisters Norma Jasinski and Virginia Brumm.
Sean R. Cassaro
Sean R. Cassaro, 46, took his last motorcycle ride to heaven early Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was born September 30, 1976 in Bucyrus to the late Raymond F. Cassaro and Connie (Dicks) Cassaro who survives. He went to school at Holy Trinity School and Bucyrus High School where he was the captain of the football team and graduated in 1995. He then earned his Associates Degree in Engineering from Marion Technical College. Sean worked for the City of Bucyrus for 17 years and was currently employed by Asplundh Tree Service.
Drake A. Garrett
Drake A. Garrett, 23, of Crestline passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at home surrounded by family after a two year battle with brain cancer. He was born June 8, 1999 in Galion and was the son of Andrew Garrett and Ruthanne (Emmer) Henry. Drake is survived by his wife, Kiersten (Erwin) Garrett whom he married on August 6, 2022.
Kali Lewis, named City of Bucyrus Auditor
Crawford County Now received the following news release submitted by Bonnie Welsh:. BUCYRUS-Kali Lewis was sworn in today for the City of Bucyrus Auditor position. After a meeting of the Republican Central Committee meeting last night Kali Lewis has been appointed to serve the last year of Joyce Schifer’s term. She was sworn in on January 27, 2023 (today) in the Crawford County Common Plea courtroom by Judge Sean Leuthold.
Mutts Gone Nuts: the talented troupe of rescue dogs return to the Renaissance stage
MANSFIELD— “Mutts Gone Nuts,” a talented troupe of rescued dogs and their trainers, will perform at the Renaissance on Sunday, February 12, for two shows at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. The family-friendly show will feature a range of tricks and humor, lauded by the Washington Post...
Bucyrus girls bowling tied for first in NOBL
BUCYRUS — All five Redmen bowling teams were in action Thursday, hosting Liberty-Benton. The Bucyrus girls’ varsity (9-1) defeated previously unbeaten Liberty-Benton (9-1), 1816-1765.The win moves the Lady Redmen into a tie for first place in the Northern Ohio Bowling League standings. Maddison McDaniel led the way with games of 141 and 170 for a 311 series.
Bucyrus man wanted by law enforcement
BUCYRUS—At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event January
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Tuesday, January 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
McGuire lifts Wynford over Colonel Crawford in OT
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — It took seven years and an unsuspecting hero. Junior Grant McGuire, held scoreless through three quarters, scored 8 of his 11 points, including the winning shot in overtime, as Wynford upset Colonel Crawford 55-53 in the only boys Northern 10 Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday night.
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
Big weekend on tap for area hoops teams
BUCYRUS — The final weekend of January is a big one for Northern 10 Athletic Conference girls and boys basketball teams as they jockey for position and prepare for tournament draws — girls this weekend and boys next week. KEY GIRLS GAMES. The most critical contest will be...
