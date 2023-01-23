ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

California storms boost water allocation for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year. Video player:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Monterey County disaster assistance center to relocate to Salinas

SPRECKELS, Calif. — A resource center where people impacted by the January storms in Monterey County can apply for assistance from local, state and federal agencies is moving to a new location. Hundreds of families registered for assistance at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building since it opened on Jan....
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola businesses still waiting on federal aid

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Storm-damaged businesses in Capitola are still waiting on federal aid since applications opened about a week ago. At the federal level, businesses are only eligible for a small, fixed-interest rate loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration of up to $2 million. According to a spokesperson...
CAPITOLA, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast nonprofits receive grants to help storm victims

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMC) has granted more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations for storm recovery. Organizations like Community Bridges, Casa de Cultura and Community Emergency Response Volunteers of the Monterey Peninsula (CERV) are among the organizations that have received grants. The community foundation...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey exhibit showcases rare art by underrepresented artists

MONTEREY, Calif. — An exhibit highlighting rare California art is underway. The Monterey Museum of Art is showcasing pre-1945 art by artists who during their time did not receive proper recognition for their work. “Primarily with this exhibition, we tried to highlight underrepresented artists or people who were working...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Editorial: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

We tee off 2023 with the iconic ATT Pebble Beach pro-am golf tournament. Next week, some of the world’s top golfers will head to Pebble Beach for one of the most fun stops on the PGA tour. They’ll be joined by big name celebrities from all fields including actor Jason Bateman, quarterback Arron Rodgers, and returning fan favorite, Bill Murray. Thousands of spectators will turn out for the tournament and many more will tune in from around the world to watch the excitement unfold on the course.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
KSBW.com

King City Post Office to be renamed in honor of former postmaster

KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Post Office will be renamed in honor of late postmaster Rudolph “Rudy” Banuelos. Banuelos, who was born in 1927, enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served in World War II. After serving in the reserves, he continued his service as a recruiter in King City for 40 years. Banuelos served as the postmaster of King City for nine years.
KING CITY, CA
KSBW.com

California voters to decide if fast food worker law takes effect

California voters will have the final say in a contentious debate between fast food workers and their franchisees over a new law that would allow the state to bargain wages and working conditions for counter-service workers across the state. Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Tuesday a referendum against the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Police discover ghost gun, illegal ammunition in Marina

MARINA, Calif. — Marina police arrested one person and seized a handgun, ghost assault rifle, ammunition and high-capacity magazines at a home on Owen Avenue, investigators said. According to police, they were initially aware of an incident related to a suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment at the...
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Siblings accused of trying to murder their mother

A brother and his sister have been arrested, accused of trying to murder their mother in Monterey county. That’s what sheriff’s deputies say James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco and his sister, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga conspired to do earlier this month. “There's more here than meets...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

