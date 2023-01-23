Read full article on original website
Caltrans requests increase of millions of dollars to clear homeless encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, is asking for millions of dollars over the next few years to help clear homeless encampments that are popping up at a rate that it says it cannot keep up with right now. In a budget proposal request, Caltrans...
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
California storms boost water allocation for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year. Video player:...
Business and residents stuck in Big Sur due to landslide will receive supplies
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County officials have announced that businesses and residents located within the Highway 1 closure will have supplies delivered by Thursday. According to officials, the distribution of supplies will be delivered for those between Paul’s Slide and the Polar Star rockslide, as multiple agencies will...
Monterey County disaster assistance center to relocate to Salinas
SPRECKELS, Calif. — A resource center where people impacted by the January storms in Monterey County can apply for assistance from local, state and federal agencies is moving to a new location. Hundreds of families registered for assistance at the Spreckels Veterans Memorial Building since it opened on Jan....
San Benito County farmers hope for increase in allocations from federal water projects
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A day after state water leaders announced they plan to increase water allocations to farmers and cities, some now hope the federal government will follow the lead and allocate more water from their reservoirs. The decision by state leaders follows a series of atmospheric rivers...
Capitola businesses still waiting on federal aid
CAPITOLA, Calif. — Storm-damaged businesses in Capitola are still waiting on federal aid since applications opened about a week ago. At the federal level, businesses are only eligible for a small, fixed-interest rate loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration of up to $2 million. According to a spokesperson...
Watsonville police corporal nominated for national award
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A Watsonville police corporal has been nominated for a national award, the department said on Thursday. Previous coverage in video player above. Corporal Isaak Rodriguez is one of 20 nominees for the 2023 RISE Awards. The awards honor law enforcement officers who saved a life or showed exemplary performance in a high-stress situation.
15 arrests made in south Monterey County after probation and parole compliance checks
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Probation Department conducted probation and parole compliance checks in all south Monterey County cities which resulted in 15 probation or parole violation arrests. According to Officers the search was conducted Thursday and Involved the King City Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Soledad...
Central Coast nonprofits receive grants to help storm victims
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Community Foundation for Monterey County (CFMC) has granted more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations for storm recovery. Organizations like Community Bridges, Casa de Cultura and Community Emergency Response Volunteers of the Monterey Peninsula (CERV) are among the organizations that have received grants. The community foundation...
Monterey exhibit showcases rare art by underrepresented artists
MONTEREY, Calif. — An exhibit highlighting rare California art is underway. The Monterey Museum of Art is showcasing pre-1945 art by artists who during their time did not receive proper recognition for their work. “Primarily with this exhibition, we tried to highlight underrepresented artists or people who were working...
Editorial: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
We tee off 2023 with the iconic ATT Pebble Beach pro-am golf tournament. Next week, some of the world’s top golfers will head to Pebble Beach for one of the most fun stops on the PGA tour. They’ll be joined by big name celebrities from all fields including actor Jason Bateman, quarterback Arron Rodgers, and returning fan favorite, Bill Murray. Thousands of spectators will turn out for the tournament and many more will tune in from around the world to watch the excitement unfold on the course.
Police search for Prunedale man accused of assaulting employee in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Marina police are on the lookout for a man suspected of assaulting an employee of a business with a set of metal knuckles. According to police, the man wanted in connection to the assault is Miguel Ramirez Barajas Jr., 38, of Prunedale. Police said the alleged...
King City Post Office to be renamed in honor of former postmaster
KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Post Office will be renamed in honor of late postmaster Rudolph “Rudy” Banuelos. Banuelos, who was born in 1927, enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served in World War II. After serving in the reserves, he continued his service as a recruiter in King City for 40 years. Banuelos served as the postmaster of King City for nine years.
California voters to decide if fast food worker law takes effect
California voters will have the final say in a contentious debate between fast food workers and their franchisees over a new law that would allow the state to bargain wages and working conditions for counter-service workers across the state. Secretary of State Shirley Weber announced Tuesday a referendum against the...
Police discover ghost gun, illegal ammunition in Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Marina police arrested one person and seized a handgun, ghost assault rifle, ammunition and high-capacity magazines at a home on Owen Avenue, investigators said. According to police, they were initially aware of an incident related to a suspected felony child abuse and child endangerment at the...
Siblings accused of trying to murder their mother
A brother and his sister have been arrested, accused of trying to murder their mother in Monterey county. That’s what sheriff’s deputies say James Stolich, 51, of San Francisco and his sister, Whitney Stolich, 47, of Topanga conspired to do earlier this month. “There's more here than meets...
