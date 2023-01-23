Read full article on original website
Beyond the Beaches: A Guide to Turks and Caicos
Before leaving for Turks and Caicos, I knew the islands had a reputation for being a playground for superstars and celebrities, like Alicia Keys, Drake, Beyonce and Jay-Z. My own stay started at Seven Stars Resort and Spa, on a picture-perfect stretch of beachfront on Grace Bay in Providenciales. Although it’s not the largest island in Turks and Caicos, Providenciales is the most developed and where most travelers stay. My suite overlooked the ocean, and as I sat on my balcony enjoying the warm breeze, it was easy to see why A-listers have flocked to the island. Though the location and amenities were outstanding, the highlight of the resort, for me, was the top-notch customer service. By the second day, the entire staff knew my name and my favorite drink order: an almond milk latte in the morning, a piña colada after 11 a.m.
You May Want to Rethink Using Uber in Cancún
The State Department is warning anyone traveling to the Quintana Roo region, Cancún chief among them, to be wary of using Uber or other rideshare platforms while visiting. The admonition comes following a slew of incidents involving American tourists, in which several were reportedly hurt. Per a report from...
Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown Is Coming to the US
Netflix started cracking down on sharing passwords between households with a heavier hand last year, though the extra fee for shared accounts ended up being limited to a few countries outside the U.S. Now, those confusing password-sharing charges are set to arrive domestically. In a January 19 letter to shareholders,...
Samsung's coveted Galaxy Buds 2 are under $100 on Amazon right now
Gone are the days of carrying around big, bulky headphones and dealing with wires when you just want to listen to some music. With the introduction of wireless earbuds, the mobile music industry changed forever. And with this Samsung Galaxy earbud deal from Amazon, you can get a pair of the popular brand's Galaxy Buds 2 for just $94.99 (reg. $149.99).
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
