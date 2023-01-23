Read full article on original website
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
Plan OK’d to build 3 warehouses near central Pa. high school
Silver Spring Township supervisors gave a developer the green light to move forward with the development of three warehouses totaling 1.98 million square feet of space. HSS Investors plans to build the warehouses on the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike at 281 Hempt Road.
Burning vehicle rolled into Dauphin County home after crash: police
A vehicle that ignited during a crash rolled into and damaged a Dauphin County home on Friday morning, according to Swatara Township police. Officers came upon the two-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m., in the 900 block of South 29th Street, police said. One of the vehicles was on fire, with...
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
Gaming cafe in Dauphin County closes with plans to relocate to ‘next adventure’
A gaming cafe that opened during the pandemic is relocating to focus on retail. UrTurn Cafe at 7710 Allentown Blvd. in West Hanover Township closed, according to the owners, who shared a message on Facebook the business is relocating this spring to the Farmstead Farmers Market in Palmyra. In the...
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Pedestrian killed on Harrisburg street where city halted safety improvements
A 24-year-old woman was hit by a car and killed Tuesday night on a stretch of State Street in Harrisburg that was once known as the deadliest road in the nation. The woman was hit by multiple vehicles traveling east on the 1600 block of State Street at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to city police.
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
Interstate 81 reopened in Cumberland County after multiple crashes: PennDOT
Multiple crashes that closed northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County have cleared, allowing the road to reopen as of 5:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The first crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. at exit 29 toward King Street in Shippensburg, according to PennDOT. Spokeswoman Fritiz Schreffler said after...
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dauphin County: police
A pedestrian was hit on Route 322 in Swatara Township on Friday evening, according to police. The person was in the area of Mushroom Hill Road when they were hit, according to police, who did not provide additional details about the crash. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for...
State officials give Parx Casino’s newest facility the green light
State officials have given Parx Casino Shippensburg the green light, the casino’s general manager, Kevin Brady confirmed Wednesday night. Pennsylvania’s 17th casino will open at 10 a.m. Thursday at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, Cumberland County. The casino had two testing days this week with the...
Specialty grocery store and retailers to join Cumberland County shopping area
Silver Spring Township supervisors have given the green light for the development of a specialty grocery and two retail buildings on the Carlisle Pike. The supervisors conditionally approved the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for Valley Square at 6483, 6499 and 6595 Carlisle Pike at Wednesday night’s supervisors meeting.
What’s landed along a Cumberland County road? The mysterious objects have a simple purpose
If you’ve been through Upper Allen Township recently, you may have noticed several large, strange objects that started to appear across from the Mechanicsburg Middle School in recent months. The action started in late August when crews cleared a bunch of trees from the lot in the 1700 block...
‘This is our worst nightmare’: Emergency responders treat one of their own in Perry County fire
A first responder was seriously hurt in a Tuesday fire that also destroyed their Perry County home, authorities said. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. and quickly went to a second-alarm on the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in Spring Township, according to dispatch logs and the Landisburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Pennsylvania may be at a crossroad on abortion | Opinion
In the same week that Gov. Josh Shapiro stood at his inauguration outside of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, proclaiming his disdain for the overturn of Roe v Wade, thousands of pro-life men, women and children from across Pennsylvania joined thousands more at the U.S. Capitol at the March for Life.
