ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nick Hakim Is Ready to Share His Quiet Explorations With the World

By E.R. Pulgar
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osjhy_0kOU59If00

Nick Hakim seems to inherently understand the value of silence, of sparseness. The child of a Peruvian father and a Chilean mother, Hakim was born in Washington, D.C., and now resides in a quiet pocket of the Ridgewood neighborhood in Queens, New York, along the Brooklyn border. When we catch up over Zoom recently, he’s calm and composed, occasionally plinking his piano as he speaks. Near the end of our interview, the conversation veers toward legendary experimental composer John Cage . Hakim goes to his bookshelf, and shows me his copy of Silence , a collection of essays Cage wrote between the Thirties and Sixties.

But his disposition changes whenever he starts talking about creating or playing to a crowd, whether that’s at a giant festival or in a small, intimate room. His voice almost trembles as he gets lost thinking about the experience of making, something he’s been doing since his early EPs and his impressive 2017 debut album Green Twins . Last October, he released his third album Cometa, an ambitious project that draws inspiration from musical greats such as Stevie Wonder , Iggy Pop , and David Bowie . The experimental influences of each artist can be heard throughout the record, notably on the roiling bass, eclectic guitar, and hushed speak-singing of “Feeling Myself.” Elsewhere, tracks like “Vertigo” flirt with trap-esque drums fused with romantic guitars. “Perfume,” meanwhile, is a hushed ode to a lover’s leftover scent, each line delivered with Hakim’s quick-paced falsetto.

Following an album release show played close to home at the Ridgewood venue TV Eye, Cometa has taken Hakim to places like London, Paris, and Acapulco’s Tropico Fest. “Those were a big learning experience for me in an incredible way,” Hakim tells Rolling Stone . “I really like playing by myself, and I really  like playing small, small venues.” This year, he’ll keep going with a tour across the U.S. and Canada, and then he’ll return to Europe for a run of March dates before heading to Latin America. “I’m going back down to Chile and Peru after the European dates that we do this year. I’m probably just going with my guitar and maybe I’ll do a solo show or something down there, but I’m mainly going to go see a lot of my family that I haven’t seen since 2008 or so,” he says.

Ahead of the new dates, Hakim spoke to Rolling Stone about making Cometa (and a sister album that’s on its way) and shared what he’s looking forward to now that his music is moving through the universe.

I was at the TV Eye show, which was the first show for Cometa . I was near the back, but the energy was palpable. How were you feeling that first night of the record’s release?
It was nice to be close to home. It was an interesting show because it was the first time that specific band and I had played together as a group. I’ve been trying out new ensembles of musicians, so it was interesting to play that music with them. It was like we all kind of learned it for the first time. Especially after lockdown and not playing for a while, it’s been quite an adjustment getting back into the groove. With an ensemble of musicians, I think the first times it can be rough, but as we’re really starting to settle into it, how we approach each thing, there’s the parts that we try to honor or commit to learn, and we play around within them. For the past however many years,  I usually just play guitar and sing. This is my first time doing shows where I’m mainly playing keyboard, and that’s been a fun adjustment for me. I play a lot of piano at home, so I’m always kind of practicing. I feel like I practice piano more than I practice guitar, but  I’m always exploring. The goal for me is to just keep figuring out how it can become like you, when [the instrument] really feels like you’re not thinking, when it’s a part of your body, you know? Those moments of playing where it’s like, “Oh, this is natural.”

How did the rest of the release shows go in California, London, and Mexico?
L.A. was probably one of the best shows we’ve played in a long time as a group. London was amazing, and it was solo. Last week, I actually played two shows in Spain throughout Galicia. Mexico was great; my mother is from Chile and my father’s from Lima, so I’m actually trying to go down to South America. I was in Brazil in August, working on my friend Arto Lindsay’s record.

This is our first headline tour in a little while, since before the pandemic. I’m most excited about going on the road with people who will all be playing on each other’s set. The openers for the U.S. dates are this incredible artist June McDoom and her band mates Evan Wright and Sergio Tabanico, who’s a Mexican-American saxophone player. They all play in June McDoom’s band, and I’m going to be singing with them on the tour. They’re going to be a part of my set towards the end. I’m just really excited about touring with musicians that can all kind of share space with each other. I feel like we’re just going to get so fucking good by the end. I just really love their music, and I’m excited to go on the road and build a musical dynamic and a bond with them, which I  already feel really heavy with them.

Cometa’ s been out since October. How are you feeling about the record now that it’s been out for a little bit?
I’m so happy that it’s out there. I feel really positive about it, and I just want to keep going and growing, keep building my life. I’m just going to keep writing. This album is a little timepiece. It really reminds me of lockdown, and it was really what kept me positive during that time. Having these songs made me feel really nice, and I still feel that way. I’m excited to keep playing them.

Would you call this a lockdown record?
It really is. I felt like… what else could we do except get busy? There was a long period of time, like the first chunk of it, which was rough. I didn’t do anything. I put out my second album [ Will This Make Me Good ] on May 15, 2020. I’m glad I did it, but I was not in a really good headspace. It just was so weird for anyone that was releasing music and for everyone in general. It was tragic and it was sad and it was confusing, but when I put that record out, I had maybe like a month and a half where I didn’t do anything. I was just not taking care of myself. I had some people that were really inspiring, friends who would call like, “Oh, I’m working out every day, eating healthy…”

I heard about those people, but it’s like… “What do you mean you’re not crying on your couch?”
Literally! I felt so defeated. I didn’t feel good. After my second album, I felt like making anything would be making it about me or something. I just felt so many things. I think that’s the reason I didn’t put [ Cometa] out until now. I knew that the topic of the record and the subject matter was made with just me in a room. I made that record without any outside perspective. It was a reflection of how I was feeling, and I think I was really trying to communicate positive things and talk about things that I care about. After that long phase of not doing anything at all, I kind of got my shit together, and I started organizing and composing. I put together maybe like 40 demos or something… I basically have been working on two records this whole time. I’m finishing up the other one right now.

So is the next one a sister record to C ometa ?
They’re so different. I’m not trying to rush anything, either. I’ve never really made a record where I was rushed to get something out there. I feel like there’s artists that I love so much who are like that. Frank [Ocean] has like three albums, D’Angelo too, My Bloody Valentine has like two. Of course, then you have people like Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye who kept making stuff all the time and putting it out. I’m so inspired by these people, although not at all trying to compare myself to them. I know my work, I know my capability, and I feel like I’m thinking of what my threshold is of pushing myself into a new kind of space. I became completely obsessed with finishing [ Cometa ], and it was really hard because those songs are so special to me.

You sound like you crafted this with such care. What stands out to you on that album?
I think “Happen” was one of those times where I just was not thinking about anything besides, like the guitar and the melody and some of the words that came to me and like, and it’s so simple. It’s such a simple song. My intention was really pure, I think.

I remember when I wrote it, I woke up at, like five in the morning, completely shaking. I have a lot of trouble sleeping sometimes, and sometimes I wake up and I’ll have to find something that calms me down. I just started playing it, and then I went into the studio later that day and I tracked the guitar and had my friend track some drums. When you get so deep into a certain thing, it’s impossible for you to deny the path that it needs to go on. The path can be chaotic — for me, it can feel really chaotic. It’s abstract to me, how I come to these conclusions. I’m a student, and I want to keep learning and getting better on piano and guitar. I want to keep being aware of how my voice is growing and how to adapt to it through different stages in my life.

Cometa Tour Dates
North America
1/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe
1/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
1/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
1/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
1/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
1/31- Austin, TX @ Parish
2/01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
2/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
2/04 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
2/05 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
2/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
2/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
2/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
2/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
2/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

Europe
3/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido
3/13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
3/15 – Paris, France @ Trabendo
3/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
3/18 – London, England @ The Forum

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Covid Conspiracist Marjorie Taylor Greene Tapped to Investigate the Government’s Covid Response

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been appointed to a new congressional select subcommittee tasked with investigating the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The Members selected to serve,” will, “finally get answers to the Covid origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic.” wrote House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.  The committee is a clear signal of the House GOP’s strategy to investigate Democratic policies.r. Greene’s inclusion is a marker of the tone the investigation is likely to take, as the Georgia congresswoman was a prominent megaphone for Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories, which harshly...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘We Are in Hell’: Texts Reveal the Jan. 6 Spiral of Ali Alexander, Kanye’s Election-Denying Confidant

Ali Alexander — the far-right political agitator infamous for organizing the Jan. 6 protests that morphed into a bloody insurgency — has treated his recent Twitter reinstatement as a coming out party. He’s used his @Ali handle to diss political enemies (including trashing Marjorie Taylor Greene) and boast of his online prowess. “No one wants the Ali Alexander smoke,” he tweeted with typical modesty last week. “Can you imagine being stupid enough to come for crazy intelligent highly favored Ali Alexander?” In his blitz back into the public sphere Alexander has been touting his connection to another modest man: prospective...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Alex Murdaugh’s Defense Says It’s ‘Not Believable’ That ‘Loving Father’ ‘Butchered’ His Family

After two days of jury selection, counsel presented opening statements in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The disbarred South Carolina attorney is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021. Murdaugh, fallen scion of a legal dynasty in the state’s lowcountry region, has pleaded not guilty to the double homicide charge. If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole. Murdaugh did not wear handcuffs or ankle shackles and attended the trial in a purple-and-white checked button-down shirt and a blue blazer, his reading glasses balanced on the tip of his nose. Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Rolling Stone

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jazmine Sullivan, Jeff Tweedy, D’Angelo Join Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

Words + Music, the musical narrative series from Audible, has announced its upcoming slate of contributors, which will include exclusive and personal releases from Jazmine Sullivan, Jeff Tweedy, and D’Angelo. Each artist will share a piece of their own story through a unique format, ranging from the recital of intimate diary entries to deep reflections of career influences and reimagined live performances of classic releases. The Art of Confessing will be performed by Sullivan, who created the installment alongside writer Clover Hope. The snapshot of the R&B musician’s world roots itself in the sense of community among Black women in creative...
Rolling Stone

T.I. and Tiny’s War With Doll Maker Ends in Mistrial Over ‘Cultural Appropriation’

T.I. and Tiny’s lawsuit against L.O.L. doll maker MGA Entertainment ended in a mistrial Wednesday after jurors heard barred testimony accusing the toy company of “racist cultural appropriation.” U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna granted MGA’s motion for mistrial on the sixth day of the multimillion-dollar court battle over claims MGA stole the name, likeness, and trade dress of the all-female group OMG Girlz started by Tameka “Tiny” Harris in 2009 and popularized on her reality show with her rapper husband, Clifford “T.I.” Harris. Heading into the trial, Judge Selna ruled that T.I. and Tiny would have to steer clear...
Rolling Stone

Woman Who Allegedly Scammed Holocaust Survivor Out of Millions Previously Posed as Psychic

A Florida woman named Peaches Stergo was arrested Wednesday for allegedly defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of his life savings as part of a years-long romance scam, but it seems the $2.8 million payday was not her first rodeo. Around 2012, according to social media profiles located by Rolling Stone, it appears she tried her hand at that old standby, posing as a psychic. Perhaps she should have been able to foretell how cheating the survivor of one of the world’s greatest atrocities out of his nest egg could have turned out. According to a federal indictment, Stergo...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Want to Force AT&T to Carry Trumpy Propaganda Network

Republican lawmakers have rushed to the defense of far-right TV network Newsmax after the channel was dropped by AT&T’s DirecTV. According to the satellite television provider, the split stemmed from a carriage fee dispute that would have resulted in “significantly higher costs” and increased customer fees. The channel claims they are being wrongfully censored for their political viewpoints, and have already found allies amongst Republican lawmakers. The party of free-market capitalism has responded to DirecTV booting Newsmax by arguing that the network should carry the Trump-loving propaganda network, financial considerations be damned. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told Newsmax, which is...
Rolling Stone

Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return

The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
Rolling Stone

Niall Horan Is Learning to ‘Follow My Heart’ as He Announces Comeback Single ‘Heaven’

NH3 is officially coming! On Thursday, Niall Horan announced that he’ll be finally dropping his single “Heaven,” the first taste of solo music from Horan in nearly three years, on Feb. 17. “One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan says about the song. “Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart.” “The chorus of this song is saying that what I...
Rolling Stone

Eddie 9V’s ‘Beg Borrow and Steal’ Is A Joyous Southern Soul Scorcher

“This ol’ train is rattling the stone/Houston to Detroit back to San Antoine,” sings Eddie 9V on “Beg Borrow and Steal,” from his new album, Capricorn. “There’s a woman I know, I gotta get her back/She told me that she loved me, I couldn’t say it back.” The track and album are brand-new — Capricorn is out this Friday — but you’d be completely within your rights for thinking the song was a newly unearthed gem from the golden age of Memphis soul. Playing all over the South since he was 15, Eddie 9V (born Brooks Mason in 1996)...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

McCarthy Blocks Democrats Schiff and Swalwell From Intelligence Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy exiled Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. The move intensifies an ongoing game of tit-for-tat over committee assignments, and makes good on McCarthy’s vow for revenge after Democrats and a handful of Republicans voted to oust Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from their committees in 2021. The decision is McCarthy’s first major act of partisan retribution since taking the majority earlier this month. In a formal letter detailing his decision to the House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, McCarthy said he cannot “put partisan loyalty ahead...
Rolling Stone

First-Ever ‘Kimmel’ Musical Guest Coldplay Returns With 20th Anniversary ‘Clocks’ Performance

20 years ago, during the first taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host welcomed Coldplay as the show’s first-ever musical guest. “Do you remember what I actually said that night?” Kimmel asked frontman Chris Martin on Thursday’s anniversary-celebrating episode. “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we’d be proud we had on the show in 20 years. It was the one thing that we got right.” At the time, in 2003, Coldplay performed the A Rush of Blood to the Head single “Clocks” from outside of the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre), across...
Rolling Stone

Lil Tjay Cheated Death. What Does a ‘Miracle Kid’ Do Next?

ON A BRISK DECEMBER evening, in a lounge at West Hollywood’s Westlake Studios, Lil Tjay and his five-person entourage watch a boxing match as they plan the night’s next move. Amid the plush couches, love seats, and a giant TV, his security guard, also a boxer, extols the discipline and confidence needed to get into the ring. One of Tjay’s managers, Deon Douglas, notes that “you couldn’t pay me to get punched in the face.” They all laugh, and Tjay points out that the object of boxing is to hit, not get hit. “You gotta go into the fight...
Rolling Stone

Chlöe Decides Not to Choose Violence on New Song ‘Pray It Away’

Chlöe chooses peace over violence on her latest single “Pray It Away,” the first official single release from her forthcoming debut album In Pieces, set for release in March. Set in a church in Downtown Los Angeles, the accompanying Madeline Kate Kann-directed video gives physical movement to the singer’s internal struggle: does she listen to the angel on her shoulder and let the hurt go, or give in to the temptation to release her fury? “Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too/And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” Chlöe warns. “God knows my...
Rolling Stone

Of Course Contestants Are Getting Injured on the ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show

Netflix’s attempt to turn Squid Game — the harrowing South Korean smash about the ravages of capitalism — into an actual reality competition appears to be going about as well as you might imagine: Several contestants reportedly required medical attention earlier this week as production began in the U.K., Variety reports.  The exact nature and severity of the injuries or ailments aren’t known, though they’re generally believed to be mild. It’s also believed that fewer than five out of 456 contestants required medical attention. One contestant reportedly injured their shoulder after accidentally running into a wall.  The injuries reportedly occurred during...
Rolling Stone

Florida Nursing Schools Sold 7,600 Fake Diplomas, Say Feds

Three nursing schools in Florida are under fire for selling more than 7,600 fake diplomas, federal prosecutors claimed Thursday. The wire fraud scheme allowed people who purchased the fake degrees and transcripts to sit for the national nursing board exam and after passing it, attain licenses without ever taking the required training for the profession, per the Department of Justice. More than two dozen individuals, including school directors and diploma recipients, are being accused of participating in the illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Nightingale,” was led by the Department of Justice and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Dave Hause Is Bringing Drive-By Truckers, Craig Finn to Philly for a New Festival

With the Eagles marching toward a Super Bowl berth (hopefully), Philadelphia has a lot to crow about right now (even Zach Bryan lives there). Add a dynamic new festival to the list, one developed by native son Dave Hause. The Americana-punk troubadour has announced the inaugural Sing Us Home Festival for May in the city’s Manayunk neighborhood and stacked it with Lombardi Trophy-level talent. Set for May 5th and 6th, Sing Us Home features headlining sets by Drive-By Truckers and Hause himself, backed by his band the Mermaid. There’s a special “Hause Family Campfire” focusing on the craft of songwriting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Rita Ora Recreates Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Video as She Confirms Taika Waititi Marriage

Rita Ora is a heartbroken bride in the video for her new single “You Only Love Me,” but that doesn’t mean that she’s not one happy married lady in real life. On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her new single, Ora confirmed that she tied the knot with movie director Taika Waititi. “Yes. Here we are,” Ora told the host of Heart Radio Breakfast, per People. “They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!” The video for her new single opens with a compilation of videos of her famous friends sending congratulations for...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy