Cardinals schedule head coach interview with Sean Payton

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
Finally: the Arizona Cardinals have gotten around to scheduling an interview with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, as first reported by Sirius XM’s Howard Balzer and confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Cardinals were previously granted permission to meet with Payton but prioritized their search for a general manager over meeting with him and other head coach candidates.

Arizona recently named former Tennessee Titans personnel executive Monti Ossenfort their new general manager, and he is who Payton would be working with in day-to-day operations under team owner Michael Bidwill. The Saints have previously said that they will block lateral moves to Payton’s new staff, which makes it unlikely either Jeff Ireland or Khai Harley would leave for a job with the Cardinals now that a promotion to G.M. has been taken off the table.

Payton has also lined up a second interview with the Denver Broncos after previously meeting with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, so his services are in high demand. We just need to wait and see whether he actually accepts one of these jobs or if he returns to the FOX Sports studio for another season in case a more appealing opportunity opens up in 2024.

