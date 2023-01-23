Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Transportation Officials Seek Lawmakers To Increase Punishment For Assaults On Its Personnel
This week, representatives from four different Oregon transportation agencies went to the state legislature to ask for assistance in ensuring the safety of their customers and staff. It comes after a passenger on a bus in Eugene killed another passenger and after a savage attack on a light rail station...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
KVAL
Lane Regional Air Protection Agency declares 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
KVAL
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
klcc.org
Eugene amends its industrial noise ordinance with one processing plant in mind
For years, residents in some north Eugene neighborhoods have complained about a disturbing buzzing noise coming from a wood laminating plant. On Monday, the City Council voted to amend the code for commercial and industrial noise to include low-frequency sounds. Angelique Orman lives on Park Avenue near River Road, a...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
KVAL
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
kezi.com
Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
KVAL
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
kezi.com
Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana
EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
KVAL
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Homeless shelter opens in Sweet Home
An idea that has been years in the making for many community stakeholders finally came to fruition last Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Family Assistance and Resource Center’s (FAC) Managed Outreach and Community Resource Facility, primarily designed to serve Sweet Home’s homeless population, opened on a parcel of land east of Bi-Mart.
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
yachatsnews.com
After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181
After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
KVAL
Lane County's Homeless Point in Time Count starts Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
