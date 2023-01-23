Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never KnewTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 in severance - an amount that equals two times his salary and will be paid out equally over the next 12 months. As of Feb. 1, Parker is officially relieved of his duties. Former NNPS superintendent gets...
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
WAVY News 10
NN police chief talks about Richneck
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke with 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox in an exclusive interview ahead of Richneck Elementary School's reopening for students Monday. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke with 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox in an exclusive interview ahead of Richneck Elementary School's reopening for students Monday.
Newport News parents weigh in on what they want in next superintendent
Parents are weighing in on what they want to see in the next superintendent for Newport News Public Schools. It comes after the school board voted to fire Dr. George Parker III.
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
Richneck Elementary School assistant principal resigns
Richneck Elementary School's Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned, according to school spokesperson Michelle Price.
WAVY News 10
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student …. NN School Board member speaks out against superintendent …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out after he was the lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. New details in shooting involving...
No school resource officer for Richneck as students set to return
There will be a heavy police presence when students return to class Monday at Richneck Elementary School, but it will continue to not have a school resource officer, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. That was among a number of things Drew touched on in an interview with 10 On Your Side.
Texas education professor shares school safety best practices in hopes of protecting Virginia students
As Richneck Elementary prepares to reopen, a Texas educational leadership professor, who trains other educators on topics like school safety, shares useful best practices that could protect students in the Commonwealth.
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
Parker out as superintendent in Newport News
The Newport News School Board voted to fire Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s Will …. Princess Anne's Will Bland made a three-quarter court basket to end the first quarter of its win against Kempsville. ODU, Norfolk State, Hampton basketball teams in action …. Old Dominion, Norfolk State, Hampton basketball teams are all in action Saturday in...
WHIO Dayton
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
WAVY News 10
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
WAVY News 10
District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. District leadership change expected days ahead of …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Bray reports. Tractor-trailer separates, crashes on US-58 in Suffolk. According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass. Officials say the...
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Comments / 2