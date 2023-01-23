ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 in severance - an amount that equals two times his salary and will be paid out equally over the next 12 months. As of Feb. 1, Parker is officially relieved of his duties.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

NN police chief talks about Richneck

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke with 10 On Your Side's Andy Fox in an exclusive interview ahead of Richneck Elementary School's reopening for students Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit

Lawyer for Richneck Elementary teacher shot by student announces lawsuit
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Princess Anne's Will Bland made a three-quarter court basket to end the first quarter of its win against Kempsville.
NORFOLK, VA
WHIO Dayton

Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

District leadership change expected days ahead of Richneck Elementary return

According to a tweet from Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the crash occurred on US-58 westbound at the Nansemond Parkway overpass.
SUFFOLK, VA

