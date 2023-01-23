Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Family Tie Records Builds Itself By Building A Music-Driven CommunityVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Leaders Address Recent Mass Shootings, Safety
San Francisco city leaders on Thursday offered condolences to the families and communities devastated by the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park and addressed safety concerns ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. The leaders' event was planned before the two recent mass shootings, but it...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Archbishop Visits With Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims' Families
San Francisco's archbishop visited Half Moon Bay on Friday to try to bring some peace to the community following Monday's deadly mass shooting. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone told community members he came to the coast to bless the crime scenes and to help reclaim them as areas of peace. "We come...
NBC Bay Area
Reflecting on The Pride Flag and San Francisco's LGBTQ+ Heritage
In San Francisco’s famous Castro District, you will find yourself in a vibrant scene of bustling bars, restaurants, and shops. The Castro district has significant historical and cultural importance and in the 1970s, the neighborhood became a center for the gay rights movement, as it was one of the first areas in the United States where gay people openly congregated and created a sense of community. The area was also home to the first openly gay elected official in the United States, Harvey Milk, who was assassinated in 1978. The Castro continues to be a symbol of the gay rights movement and a destination for the LGBTQ+ community, and tucked away in the center of this historical district is a place that’s preserving this rich LGBTQ+ History, the GLBT Historical Society Museum.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose City Council Appoints Domingo Candelas to Fill Vacant Seat
The San Jose City Council during a special meeting late Tuesday night appointed Domingo Candelas to fill the vacant District 8 council seat. On a 7-2 final vote, Candelas was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is now Santa Clara County's District 1 supervisor.
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
NBC Bay Area
SFUSD's Proposal to Add Eid in Holiday Calendar Sparks Debate
The San Francisco Unified School District appears to be backtracking on a plan to recognize the Arab and Muslim holidays of Eid as an official school holiday, in part because of the threat of legal repercussions. Recognizing Eid as an official holiday would go a long way toward changing that...
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in San Francisco
This marks the third pedestrian death in San Francisco since the start of the year, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
NBC Bay Area
History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area
Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill
One person died, and fire crews evacuated several other residents in an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. One victim was pulled from the flames in the building on Turner Terrace and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, San Francisco Fire Department officials said. The victim later died.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Shooting Shines Light on Farmworkers' ‘Deplorable' Living Conditions
As public and private agencies come together to help the Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims' families and the farmworker community as a whole, some community advocates say the attention is long overdue for a workforce that has operated in the shadows for so long. Mountain Mushroom Farm, one of...
NBC Bay Area
Criminal Charge Filed in Atria Walnut Creek Poisoning Case
A worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the poisoning death of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported on the dementia resident’s August 31st death after the company admitted its staff at their San Mateo location accidentally poisoned two other dementia residents.
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
NBC Bay Area
SJSU Research Examines How Climate Change Impacts Emperor Penguins
Researchers from San Jose State University are in Antarctica studying emperor penguins and how climate change is affecting them. "The birds are doing very different things" said Birgitte McDonald with SJSU's Moss Landing Marine Labs. "And they're traveling further than we thought they would." The researchers are examining how the...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Meet With Mental Health Counselors After Mass Shooting
Asian farmworkers in Half Moon Bay got some much needed up close and personal counseling Friday, days after the deadly mass shooting. Many of the Chinese farm workers are still at a local motel, they got some face-to-face counseling from counselors and psychiatrists with the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. Those who speak their language and understand their culture.
Update: BART service resumes at Fruitvale Station in Oakland following police activity
OAKLAND -- BART trains have resumed stops on Monday morning at the Fruitvale station in Oakland, BART officials said.Trains were bypassing the station for a brief time due to police activity. BART said trains resumed stops there about 10:25 a.m.Information about the police activity was not released.
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Erupted Over $100 Bill: Sources
After sleeping with a Glock-17 semiautomatic pistol under his pillow for two years, accused Half Moon Bay mass killer Chunli Zhao told investigators he was set into a rage after a mushroom farm supervisor demanded he pay $100 over a work accident that he insisted wasn’t his fault, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.
Comments / 0