San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Leaders Address Recent Mass Shootings, Safety

San Francisco city leaders on Thursday offered condolences to the families and communities devastated by the recent mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park and addressed safety concerns ahead of upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations. The leaders' event was planned before the two recent mass shootings, but it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Reflecting on The Pride Flag and San Francisco's LGBTQ+ Heritage

In San Francisco’s famous Castro District, you will find yourself in a vibrant scene of bustling bars, restaurants, and shops. The Castro district has significant historical and cultural importance and in the 1970s, the neighborhood became a center for the gay rights movement, as it was one of the first areas in the United States where gay people openly congregated and created a sense of community. The area was also home to the first openly gay elected official in the United States, Harvey Milk, who was assassinated in 1978. The Castro continues to be a symbol of the gay rights movement and a destination for the LGBTQ+ community, and tucked away in the center of this historical district is a place that’s preserving this rich LGBTQ+ History, the GLBT Historical Society Museum.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose City Council Appoints Domingo Candelas to Fill Vacant Seat

The San Jose City Council during a special meeting late Tuesday night appointed Domingo Candelas to fill the vacant District 8 council seat. On a 7-2 final vote, Candelas was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is now Santa Clara County's District 1 supervisor.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

SFUSD's Proposal to Add Eid in Holiday Calendar Sparks Debate

The San Francisco Unified School District appears to be backtracking on a plan to recognize the Arab and Muslim holidays of Eid as an official school holiday, in part because of the threat of legal repercussions. Recognizing Eid as an official holiday would go a long way toward changing that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case

Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Bay Area

History of Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

Mass shootings have rocked the Bay Area numerous times over the past decade. Here's a look back at the most recent tragedies. Seven people were killed and another was injured in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shootings.
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Apartment Fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill

One person died, and fire crews evacuated several other residents in an apartment building fire Wednesday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. One victim was pulled from the flames in the building on Turner Terrace and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, San Francisco Fire Department officials said. The victim later died.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Criminal Charge Filed in Atria Walnut Creek Poisoning Case

A worker at Atria Walnut Creek has been charged with a felony complaint in the poisoning death of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported on the dementia resident’s August 31st death after the company admitted its staff at their San Mateo location accidentally poisoned two other dementia residents.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJSU Research Examines How Climate Change Impacts Emperor Penguins

Researchers from San Jose State University are in Antarctica studying emperor penguins and how climate change is affecting them. "The birds are doing very different things" said Birgitte McDonald with SJSU's Moss Landing Marine Labs. "And they're traveling further than we thought they would." The researchers are examining how the...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Farmworkers Meet With Mental Health Counselors After Mass Shooting

Asian farmworkers in Half Moon Bay got some much needed up close and personal counseling Friday, days after the deadly mass shooting. Many of the Chinese farm workers are still at a local motel, they got some face-to-face counseling from counselors and psychiatrists with the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. Those who speak their language and understand their culture.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Erupted Over $100 Bill: Sources

After sleeping with a Glock-17 semiautomatic pistol under his pillow for two years, accused Half Moon Bay mass killer Chunli Zhao told investigators he was set into a rage after a mushroom farm supervisor demanded he pay $100 over a work accident that he insisted wasn’t his fault, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

