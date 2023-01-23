In San Francisco’s famous Castro District, you will find yourself in a vibrant scene of bustling bars, restaurants, and shops. The Castro district has significant historical and cultural importance and in the 1970s, the neighborhood became a center for the gay rights movement, as it was one of the first areas in the United States where gay people openly congregated and created a sense of community. The area was also home to the first openly gay elected official in the United States, Harvey Milk, who was assassinated in 1978. The Castro continues to be a symbol of the gay rights movement and a destination for the LGBTQ+ community, and tucked away in the center of this historical district is a place that’s preserving this rich LGBTQ+ History, the GLBT Historical Society Museum.

