South Dakota State

Gov. Noem Announces Paid Family Leave Proposal

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign goal comes up short, community support requested

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign took a hard hit during its last days in 2022 due to a snowstorm and frigid temperatures. Traditionally, more donations are dropped into red kettles during the final week of Kettle Season than during any other week of the month-and-a-half-long fundraising campaign. However, due to the storm, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills has been working to fill the fundraising shortfall of $100,000.
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
Watch Brant’s 10 PM forecast here: Winter Storm Bulletins issued

Winter Storm bulletins have been issued for the Black Hills Region – Brant’s 10 PM forecast is posted above – but you can also check out the posted bulletins (as of 10:30 PM Thursday) below. Winter Storm warnings have been issued for South Central Montana and Sheridan...
Montana State

