Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
Gov. Noem Announces Paid Family Leave Proposal
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits. SB 154 establishes a $20 million grant program to help private businesses offer these enhanced benefits to their employees.
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
Traveling to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest in the region. People from hundreds of miles away make the trek to Rapid City. If that’s you, you should be aware of the upcoming active weather that we’ll be experiencing.
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: McLaughlin’s Chance Schott strikes pay dirt at Xtreme Bulls in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rodeo Rapid City kicked off on Friday with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour. Chance Schott from McLaughlin, SD scored 86.5 points to finish in first place. Cole Hould from Havre, MT finished in second place with a score of 85.5 points. Final Results. 1. Chance...
Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign goal comes up short, community support requested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign took a hard hit during its last days in 2022 due to a snowstorm and frigid temperatures. Traditionally, more donations are dropped into red kettles during the final week of Kettle Season than during any other week of the month-and-a-half-long fundraising campaign. However, due to the storm, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills has been working to fill the fundraising shortfall of $100,000.
Want to help the Salvation Army reach their Red Kettle Campaign goal? Check out how!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After coming up short of their goal during their annual Red Kettle Campaign in 2022, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills is continuing to accept donations to reach their goal of $450,000. Black Hills Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army Major Jerry O’Neil explains...
PHOTOS: Cattle, kids, and competition; See these photos from the first day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo kicked off Friday morning with a ribbon cutting. One of the early events was the Show Rite Youth Beef Show, where farm and ranch kids get to show off animals that they’ve raised and compete for prizes up to $1000.
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
Watch Brant’s 10 PM forecast here: Winter Storm Bulletins issued
Winter Storm bulletins have been issued for the Black Hills Region – Brant’s 10 PM forecast is posted above – but you can also check out the posted bulletins (as of 10:30 PM Thursday) below. Winter Storm warnings have been issued for South Central Montana and Sheridan...
