WBBJ
Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBBJ
Agent bitten, another kicked during Milan arrest
MILAN, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force made an arrest and seized drugs on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, agents with 28th district seized two ounces of crack cocaine and 35 pounds of marijuana from a home on Stewart Street in Milan. The task...
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Students get shopping trip with police officers
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods of Jackson to award students for good behavior. “We’ve selected 10 of our kids based on behavior, performance just being awesome people so they can come in and shop with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Renee Jones, the Director of Organization and Development and Communication for the Boys and Girls Club.
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Man Faces Multiple Charges After Incident
Faces three counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, following an incident on Natchez Trace Road, Sunday, January 22nd. James Cody Melton, 28, was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of domestic assault, resisting arrest and vandalism over $1,000. According to Henderson...
Lexington Progress
Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
WBBJ
Blue Oval City job fair comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college provided information about thousands of new jobs. Jackson State Community College hosted Walbridge Construction, as they brought the Blue Oval City Job Fair to campus. The job fair had booths providing information to students about construction, welding, and administrative opportunities. In addition, prospective...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering to open downtown this spring
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for dining is on its way to the Hub City. Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering is projected to open in April in downtown Jackson. The business made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying they saw a need for more dining downtown. Along...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison Co. School Board holds first meetings of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board held their first meetings of 2023 on Tuesday. Various committees met to discuss their plans for the remainder of this school year, and future plans for the upcoming school years. There are two school board members in every committee, as well...
WBBJ
Karen Knotts, daughter of Andy Griffith Show star, speaks ahead of tour
JACKSON, Tenn. — Don Knotts is a well known actor who was in the spotlights for decades, leaving behind an inheritance of joy that his daughter continues to share. “I’ve actually been on the road with the show since 2011. My father passed in 2006. I started workshopping the show in 2007, decided it was ready to tour in 2011, and I’ve been going ever since,” said Karen Knotts, the daughter of Don Knotts.
