Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
The Dispatch
Local AARP Hosts AGH Speakers
Speakers from Atlantic General Hospital attended the first meeting of the new year for Ocean City’s local AARP Chapter and provided information about two important health issues for an older population, diabetes and balance. Bob McCluskey, president of OC AARP Chapter 1917, is pictured with AGH speakers Darlene Jameson and Michelle Dix.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – January 27, 2023
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
Ocean City Today
Restaurants transitioning in and around Ocean City
Some may not show it much on the outside, but several resort area restaurants will be taking on new management and owners before the kick-off of the 2023 summer season. “For the last several years, the hotel industry has seen quite a bit of change in ownership and that seems to be happening to the restaurant industry.
The Dispatch
RWWC Hosts County Commissioners
New Worcester County Commissioners Caryn Abbott and Eric Fiori spoke at a recent meeting of the Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC). Pictured from left to right are Liz Mumford, RWWC first vice president, Commissioner Eric Fiori, Commissioner Caryn Abbott, Commissioner President Chip Bertino and Sandy Zitzer, RWWC president.
The Dispatch
2022 Eunice Q. Sorin Workforce Scholarship Awarded
The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Foundation presented the 2022 Eunice Q. Sorin Workforce Scholarship to Katie Rimel of Frick-Rimel Accounting. Chamber board member and foundation president Stefanie Rider and chamber executive director Amy Thompson recognized Rimel at the chamber’s monthly after hours “Alive after 5” December 9, 2022 at Schooner’s Bar & Grill in the Princess Royale Resort. Photo: Katie Rimel, along with her husband and partner Corey (left), accepts the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Foundation Workforce Scholarship from chamber board member and foundation president Stefanie Rider and chamber executive director Amy Thompson.
The Dispatch
MCBP Receives $1.8M For Restoration Projects
OCEAN CITY – More than $1.8 million in federal funding will allow a local conservation organization to initiate new programs and projects. Last Friday, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) announced it will be the recipient of federal funding in the amount of more than $1.8 million. The money, made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will allow the organization to accelerate environmental and community restoration goals identified in its Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines GM Discusses Impact Of Open Positions
OCEAN PINES – A discussion on open positions and labor savings highlighted the general manager’s report at this month’s board meeting. Last Saturday, General Manager John Viola presented the Ocean Pines Board of Directors with his monthly general manager’s report, which focused on the impact outsourcing has had on the association and its budget.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council approves Ritter application
Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
The Dispatch
Gov. Budget Includes $15M For County Projects
BERLIN – More than $15 million in capital projects are being proposed for Worcester County in the coming fiscal year. Last Friday, Gov. Wes Moore announced his preliminary budget plan for fiscal year 2024. The $63 billion spending plan – which includes $500 million to fund Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and $500 million dedicated to transportation initiatives – also proposes a $7.1 billion capital budget that includes $15,715,174 for projects in Worcester County.
The Dispatch
Wicomico Considers Dispensary System Reform
SALISBURY – Discussions on the county’s dispensary system and businesses’ ability to purchase liquor from distributors highlighted this week’s council meeting. In a work session held Tuesday, County Executive Julie Giordano and Director of Administration Bunky Luffman came before the Wicomico County Council with a proposal to reform the county’s liquor dispensary system. Giordano told council members this week the administration was proposing enabling legislation that would give the county the power to decide the future of the dispensary system.
Cape Gazette
State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications
One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
Cape Gazette
Sweet Charlie’s in Rehoboth Beach under new ownership
Due to be married in September, Victoria Sanchez and Sait Aslan have a big year ahead of them, and that doesn’t even count acquiring Sweet Charlie’s in Rehoboth Beach. The couple took over Sweet Charlie’s, located in First Street Station on Rehoboth Avenue, in November. Aslan is...
The Dispatch
Pines To Explore Surveillance System
OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines have tasked General Manager John Viola with establishing best practices for a video surveillance system of all Ocean Pines venues. Last Saturday, the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to direct Viola to consult with video surveillance experts in establishing a “best practices” video surveillance system that provides full coverage of the association’s venues. Director Frank Daly said the general manager is tasked with not only obtaining quotes for installing such camera systems, but developing a retention policy for video surveillance.
The Dispatch
Superintendent Bonus Plan Withdrawn After December Approval
NEWARK — A month after approving the addition of incentivized goals to Superintendent Lou Taylor’s contract, officials now say no changes are being made. Despite a closed session vote to add an addendum to Taylor’s contract in December, school board members said this week a plan for incentivized goals is no longer going forward. Taylor is currently in his second four-year term as Worcester’s superintendent.
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
The Dispatch
Thoughts From The Publisher’s Desk – January 27, 2023
Over the coming months, many steps will be taken to provide the mechanism for a room tax rate increase for Worcester County. The first step is for Worcester, Kent, Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties to agree to seek the enabling legislation for a room tax rate increase. Worcester County is on board with at least exploring raising the current 5% room tax to 6%, initiating the process of securing the other counties’ support. This has not been a problem in the past. If the other counties come on board, as expected, the legislation will likely cruise through the House and Senate because of local courtesy. This would set the showdown with the commissioners. Any increase in the room tax rate would need to be unanimous. This would seem to be a no brainer move for the county, but time will tell. A curveball is possible with the unanimous vote requirement to raise the rate, which is low currently compared to other resort destinations.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council Discusses a 2023 Rules of Procedure Amendment; Deny Frankford Boat Restoration Business
The Sussex County Council discussed an amendment to the 2023 Rules of Procedure regarding resolutions, tributes and proclamations. This was brought up by Council President Mike Vincent two weeks ago. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the amendment removes resolutions, which by Code are related to an Ordinance and require review and approval by a vote of the Council. Tributes and proclamations do not trigger Council review and approval. The change would have all requests for proclamations and tributes submitted in writing, then it would be circulated to the entire Council for further review or action. Councilman Vincent wants to research the issue further so action on the proposed amendment has been deferred.
delawarepublic.org
The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge at Rehoboth Beach is approaching
The Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Delaware is just around the corner. The 32nd plunge will take place Sunday, February 5th in Rehoboth Beach, and it will again be available virtually for those who are either out of town or just can’t make it. The event started in...
Comments / 0