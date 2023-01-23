Over the coming months, many steps will be taken to provide the mechanism for a room tax rate increase for Worcester County. The first step is for Worcester, Kent, Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties to agree to seek the enabling legislation for a room tax rate increase. Worcester County is on board with at least exploring raising the current 5% room tax to 6%, initiating the process of securing the other counties’ support. This has not been a problem in the past. If the other counties come on board, as expected, the legislation will likely cruise through the House and Senate because of local courtesy. This would set the showdown with the commissioners. Any increase in the room tax rate would need to be unanimous. This would seem to be a no brainer move for the county, but time will tell. A curveball is possible with the unanimous vote requirement to raise the rate, which is low currently compared to other resort destinations.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO