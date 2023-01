The St. Cloud City Council has several public hearings at their meeting Monday, including a discussion requested by two council members about the Lincoln Center. Council members Carol Lewis and Mike Conway want to discuss the center, located at 630 Lincoln Avenue Southeast that serves the needs of the homeless in St. Cloud. The center uses a model of the homeless helping homeless that includes a Warming Center in the cold winter months. It has come under scrutiny by some community members and the organization is working to expand its services.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO