Speculator home decor store relocating, adding coffee shop
SPECULATOR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Tracy's Rustic Relics and Lost in the Woods Candle Company, located at 2915 Route 30 in Speculator, are expanding into a larger space. The companies will be moving into the newly remodeled Zeizer's building at 2965 Route 30.
“Not only will we be expanding but our goal is to open with a fully functioning, year round, coffee shop,” said the Tracy’s Rustic Relics Facebook page . “This also allows us to offer more opportunities for local artists to display their work.”
The current location will be closing its doors February 27. The companies will reopen at the new location in May, said the Facebook post.
"A huge thank you to our customers for supporting our small businesses and making this expansion possible," said the Facebook post. "We are beyond excited to learn and grow."
