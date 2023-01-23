Effective: 2023-01-28 01:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds may cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through Saturday afternoon.

