Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Canyon Ferry Area; Helena Valley; Missouri Headwaters; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero on Saturday. * WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Missouri Headwaters and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through Saturday evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Fergus County below 4500ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Northern and Southern High Plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, Gates of the Mountains, and lower elevations of Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds may cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through Saturday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...The Interstate 15 Corridor north of Power, Eastern Toole and Liberty, Western and Central Chouteau County, and Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds may cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow from this evening through Saturday night.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. Blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northerly winds may cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow through Saturday afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Melville Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Melville Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Saturday morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Hill County, Northern Blaine County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Hill County; Northern Blaine County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Prepare for adverse winter weather conditions if you will be in the high country. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Backcountry activity will be impacted by snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The north and northeast facing slopes will receive the greatest additional snowfall.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Southern Wheatland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell, Southern Wheatland, and Northeastern Yellowstone. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slick and hazardous affecting the Saturday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Livingston Area, Northern Park, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 01:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches, with lesser amounts in the Paradise Valley. * WHERE...Livingston Area, Northern Park, and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult tonight into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed and visibility poor. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity.
