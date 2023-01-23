Effective: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible below 5000 feet. 3 to 7 inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 to 4000 feet by Monday afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible on I-8 in eastern San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO