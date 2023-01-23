ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Amazon's Super Bowl TV sale is live — Fire TV deals, discounted QLEDs, and more

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4EJp_0kOU1nBW00

Like many other retailers at the moment, Amazon is gearing up for game day by offering a bounty of epic Super Bowl TV deals that shouldn't be missed if you're trying to upgrade the home theater. From now until Super Bowl Sunday (February 12th), you can find impressively low prices on a ton of great televisions, from simple 43-inchers to massive 75-inch entertainment powerhouses.

Of course, these aren't the only TV deals we've seen in anticipation of football's Big Game, but they're certainly some of the best. Keep reading for a selection of our favorite discounted Fire TVs , and don't forget to check out our complete list of the best Super Bowl TV deals on the web while you're in the neighborhood.

Prep for game day with one of these Amazon Fire TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vlzc_0kOU1nBW00

Amazon 65" Omni QLED Series Fire TV: $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

This QLED TV from Amazon produces stunning 4K picture with full array local dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ, and the latest in HDR technology (HDR10, HLG). This Omni Series TV can also be integrated seamlessly into your Alexa smart-home ecosystem, while the so-called Ambient Experience feature turns the TV into a customizable piece of art whenever you're away. The 65-inch model is currently 31% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $549.99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mR4d_0kOU1nBW00

Amazon 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Get this 43-inch Fire TV and you can watch Super Bowl LVII in brilliant 4K for a mere 260 bucks. The TV also comes with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus audio for particularly immersive entertainment, plus hands-free Alexa control, three HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9fKe_0kOU1nBW00

Amazon 50" Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $509.99 $359.99 at Amazon

If 50 inches is your Goldilocks zone, check out this Omni Series Fire TV that's currently seeing a 29% price drop at Amazon. This smart TV produces outstanding picture in 4K Ultra HD, while the ultra-slim bezel and HDR10 at 60fps makes you feel like you're really a part of the action. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxyjO_0kOU1nBW00

Hisense 58" ULED U6 Series Fire TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Hisense produces some of the best Android TVs around, and the U6 Series is no different. This TV pairs the Fire TV streaming platform with features like 32 local dimming zones for excellent brightness and contrast, while Hisense's proprietary ULED technology seamlessly boosts color and motion in real time. Right now, you can get the Hisense U6 Series Fire TV for a whopping $200 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPcRO_0kOU1nBW00

Insignia 43" Class F30 Series UHD Fire TV: $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon

The big game might be weeks away, but you can pick up this Insignia Class F30 Series smart TV today and save a hefty 30% on your purchase. This Fire TV may lack the bells and whistles found on some of the other TVs on this list, but you'll still enjoy the experience of gorgeous 4K Ultra HD picture, surprisingly powerful-for-the-size DTS Surround Sound audio, and the convenience of Alexa Voice Control. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%

It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Android Authority

How to watch Amazon Freevee

Watch Freevee for free with this guide. Amazon’s subscription-based Prime Video service is a fairly well known entity, but did you know there’s also a free, ad-based service from the same company? It’s gone by a couple of names over the years, but now the service has settled on the name Freevee. FreeVee was our number one recommended free streaming service, and for good reason. There’s a good library of TV shows and movies, as well as some impressive Originals. If this sounds like the service for you, we’ll tell you how to watch FreeVee and what devices it supports.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

I recently returned from Costco and discovered a bunch of items that might be discontinued in February. Keep in mind that these items typically have an asterisk on the right side or are on sale. Just a quick reminder, keep in mind that these deals may vary depending on your store location once more, these deals may vary depending on your store location. I just got back from Costco and I found a lot of products that could be gone in the month of February. Keep in mind that these products usually have an asterisk on the right side or they are on clearance which means they could be gone very soon.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $15 Right Now

Deal: $9.69 (-$3.30 until 1/22) If you're cutting back on sweets, these tasty chocolate-coconut treats will give you your chocolate fix with only 3 grams of sugar (and just 3 ingredients!). The bite-sized portions taste just like your favorite childhood candy but satisfy your craving without bringing on the sugar rush.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

This big, beautiful 98-inch TCL QLED TV is 40% off now

We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy