Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
cnycentral.com
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder of three Syracuse Police officers
The shooter was arrested after running away. The gun had a single bullet remaining in the chamber, police found.
18-year-old accused of shooting at police, charged with attempted murder (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 26)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 26. Slippery roads cause several crashes; 5-day forecast. First Look: CNY restaurant makes Instagram-ready dishes: It’s been hard to miss the social media buzz around Lala Lu, the new restaurant that opened three weeks ago inside the old Grimaldi’s on Carrier Circle. Chances are you’ve seen kaleidoscopic photographs of bright red, green and yellow pasta. Perhaps you caught video clips of servers setting fire to a sausage, tomato and chili pizza next to a flowing five-glass tower of sangria. This is dinner theater starring all-from-scratch food with a pinch of glitzy Las Vegas, a sprinkle of Disney and a side of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Take a look behind the scenes at this unique spot (video).
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya
DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
localsyr.com
Court records reveal name of 16-year-old accused of murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third person accused of killing Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was charged with murder on Friday morning, January 27, in Onondaga County Youth Court. Court records obtained by NewsChannel 9 list the suspect’s name as Deckyse Bridges. Bridges, originally from Syracuse, was taken into custody at...
WKTV
Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
cnycentral.com
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022
FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
Two arrested in death of 11-year-old girl who was shot after buying milk at corner store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested in the slaying of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was shot dead while walking home after buying milk near her home, authorities announced Thursday. Two of the three suspects believed to be involved in the Jan. 16 shooting, an 18-year-old man and...
Syracuse police officers shot at near Skiddy Park, no injuries reported
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three Syracuse police officers were shot at near Skiddy Park Tuesday; no injuries were reported. At 3:36 p.m., the officers were in the area of Oswego and Fabius streets when they reported shots were fired at them, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
wxhc.com
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
cnycentral.com
'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
Syracuse man convicted of federal gun charges, sentenced to 8.5 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months in prison on an illegal gun charge, federal prosecutors said. Rodney Ogletree, 38, was found with a Glock pistol loaded with 16 rounds, despite having served three earlier felony convictions, during a traffic stop by Syracuse police in September 2020.
Comments / 7