Syracuse, NY

Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
18-year-old accused of shooting at police, charged with attempted murder (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 26. Slippery roads cause several crashes; 5-day forecast. First Look: CNY restaurant makes Instagram-ready dishes: It’s been hard to miss the social media buzz around Lala Lu, the new restaurant that opened three weeks ago inside the old Grimaldi’s on Carrier Circle. Chances are you’ve seen kaleidoscopic photographs of bright red, green and yellow pasta. Perhaps you caught video clips of servers setting fire to a sausage, tomato and chili pizza next to a flowing five-glass tower of sangria. This is dinner theater starring all-from-scratch food with a pinch of glitzy Las Vegas, a sprinkle of Disney and a side of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Take a look behind the scenes at this unique spot (video).
RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing …. A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide …
Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya

DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
Arrests made in killing of 11-year-old girl (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 34; Low: 30. A chilly, snowy weekend. See the 5-day forecast. House of the Week: It was the friendly neighborhood at Mallards Landing in Manlius which first appealed to Kate and Ryan Michaels before they purchased the house at 9127 Whistling Swan Lane. Kate loves this sitting area between the kitchen and the family room. They added the wet bar and wine fridge. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of Ackerman Real Estate Photography)
Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022

FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny

The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
