WGME
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
WGME
'This one really hit me': Severely neglected dog rescued from New Hampshire home
STRATHAM, NH (WGME) -- A severely neglected dog has been rescued from a home in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire SPCA says the 10-year-old dog named Striker was rescued on Wednesday. He is expected to recover. “Responding to calls about cruelty or neglect is what I’m used to,” said Tona...
WGME
South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
WGME
New Hampshire man sentenced to 70 months in prison for fentanyl distribution
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for fentanyl distribution. According to the New Hampshire DA’s office, 34-year-old Justin Smith of Rochester sold just over 100 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating individual or CI in August of 2019. At the direction of the...
WGME
Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
WGME
Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
WGME
Man caught on camera taking tip jar from store in Turner
(TURNER)- A security camera video of a worker in Turner has gone viral for her reaction to someone stealing the store’s tip jar. The incident happened at the Bear Pond Variety & Diner on Sunday shortly before 3 p.m., according to the time stamp on the video, which was posted to the store's Facebook page.
WGME
Mainer accused of murdering infant daughter appears in court
A Buckfield man charged with the death of his infant daughter appeared in court on Friday. Trevor Averill is accused of killing his 2-month-old daughter, Harper Averill, in July of 2020. He's pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Averill shook Harper, causing a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, and a...
WGME
70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
WGME
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
WGME
Kennebunk fire chief urges Mainers to use warming shelter as power outages persist
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- As power outages persist, especially in York County, one fire chief is urging Mainers to take advantage of a warming shelter. The warming shelter has been set up at Kennebunk High School and has cots and volunteers to help folks who don't have power and need a place to stay warm.
WGME
Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake to prevent collapses
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For people worried about their property- it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above- and that's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
WGME
Indoor sports facility collapses under weight of snow, rain in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- An indoor sports facility in Topsham collapsed Thursday morning under the weight of rain and snow from an overnight storm. The Dome at Coastal Maine collapsed around 4 a.m., according to the program director. Right now, it is unknown if the facility will be able to be...
WGME
Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow
LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
WGME
Wells residents asked to limit water use; crews fight fire at sewage treatment facility
WELLS (WGME) -- The town of Wells is asking people to limit water usage to "essential needs only." According to the town, it experienced an "interruption," to its operations at its sanitary district. It's not clear how long it will last as technicians assess the situation. They're now asking residents...
WGME
RSU 21 hosts bus driver hiring event, district offering $2,500 sign-on bonus
Amid a bus driver shortage, the RSU 21 School District in Kennebunk is holding a hiring and appreciation event on Wednesday. The RSU 21 School District is inviting those interested in becoming bus drivers to attend a special open house to learn more about the position and join their transportation team.
WGME
Maine restaurants named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
More than 10 Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world. The James Beard Foundation honors the best chefs and restaurants from across the country for excellence in food. It’s also known as the “Oscars of the food world.”
WGME
State settles lawsuit against Windham-based moving company
WINDHAM (WGME) -- The state has settled a lawsuit against a Windham-based moving company accused of preventing customers from posting negative reviews. According to the Maine Attorney General's Office, an investigation found Liberty Bell Moving and Storage Inc. and its owner, Kevin Finkenaur, violated federal and state acts by prohibiting customers’ negative reviews online and threatening others into removing negative reviews already posted.
WGME
LL Bean to invest $50 million into store, campus renovations in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) – L.L. Bean is expanding its store and campus in Freeport. The retailer says it's investing $50 million into things like renovating the entrance on Main Street to make it even more accessible to pedestrians, expanding the discovery park and more. The company says details about what...
WGME
MSAD 52 school board to vote on whether to keep controversial book in library
The board of directors of a Turner-based school district will respond to an appeal about keeping a controversial book in a library. According to the Sun Journal, the MSAD 52 school board recommended "Gender Queer: A Memoir" remain in the library at Leavitt Area High School. One parent appealed that...
