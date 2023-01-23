OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5

The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took it to the road for a conference game in Antigo. Mosinee got the game started with a three from the wing by Keagen Jirschele. Seconds later, Mosinee got a three from Garrett Shupe to make the score 6-0 Mosinee. Garrett Shupe would add his second three to put the score at 9-0. Davin Stoffel got on the board by making 1 of 2 free throws to put Mosinee ahead 10-0. Davin got fouled again and made 1-2 at the line again for a 11-0 lead for Mosinee. Jirschele would hit his second three of the night from the corner to put Mosinee ahead 14-2. Landen Thomer would make a smooth move under the basket from an assist by Jirschele to extend the lead to 16-2. Aidan Shaughnessy would get a half court pass from Jirschele for a bucket to make it 18-2. Shaughnessy would then get an and one the next trip down the court to bring the lead to 21-2. Treve Stoffel would deliver a dime to his brother Davin for a layup. Mosinee is up 23-2. Thomer hit 1-2 at the line and Mosinee’s lead was now 24-6. Stoffel gets a great pass from Keagen for a bucket to put Mosinee up 26-6. Jirschele would pull up from 12 feet to knock down a shot for two. Mosinee is now up 28-6. Landen Thomer would get fouled on a rebound and he would hit both bonus free throws to put Mosinee up 30-6. Thomer hits a three later in the half and puts Mosinee up 33-8. Jirschele gets fouled while attempting a layup. He would make both of his free throws for a 35-8 lead. Davin would put on a defensive display and get a tip and he would get out for a fastbreak layup to push the lead to 37-8. Garrett Shupe would end the first half with his third three of the night for a 40-10 lead.

