Neillsville, WI

OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Schmirler’s Hat Trick Leads Mosinee Boys Past Northland Pines

Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Boys Hockey, 6-3. Caden Schmirler had three goals to lead Mosinee. Elliot Yirkovsky had a pair of goals, and Grant Kuklinski also scored. Northland Pines had goals for Josh Graves, Peter Anderson and Michael Schmidt. Eli Kerner had 36 saves for Pines.
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Wausau West Girls Earn Road Win at Lakeland

Wausau West defeated Lakeland in nonconference girls basketball, 78-71. Lexie White led Wausau West with 24 points. Kelly Kray had 12 rebounds and White pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Julianna Ouimette had 25 points, 9 assists and 5 steals to lead Lakeland. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 25, Quade...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

SPASH Girls Edged by Eau Claire Memorial in Nonconference matchup

SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 2, Moe 1, Beadles 1, Nest 2. Next Game: Friday, January 27th vs Wausau West at SPASH at 7:15pm. SPASH is 12-5 on the season and is 7-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Connor Akey(Football, Augustana) Kate Schaeffer(Cross Country, UW Green Bay) to sign National Letters of Intent

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School (1801 16th Street S.) will be hosting a signing day for. Connor Akey (Football) and Kate Schaeffer (Cross Country) who will be signing a letter of intent. to participate at the collegiate level. Signees:. Connor Akey (Football) – Connor Akey, a senior at Lincoln High...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Edgar girls outscore Loyal

Edgar defeated Loyal 48-37 in nonconference girls basketball. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 3, Borchardt 23, Wirkus 6, Schnelle 4, Davis 7, Yonker 5.
EDGAR, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Boys Run Past Antigo

The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took it to the road for a conference game in Antigo. Mosinee got the game started with a three from the wing by Keagen Jirschele. Seconds later, Mosinee got a three from Garrett Shupe to make the score 6-0 Mosinee. Garrett Shupe would add his second three to put the score at 9-0. Davin Stoffel got on the board by making 1 of 2 free throws to put Mosinee ahead 10-0. Davin got fouled again and made 1-2 at the line again for a 11-0 lead for Mosinee. Jirschele would hit his second three of the night from the corner to put Mosinee ahead 14-2. Landen Thomer would make a smooth move under the basket from an assist by Jirschele to extend the lead to 16-2. Aidan Shaughnessy would get a half court pass from Jirschele for a bucket to make it 18-2. Shaughnessy would then get an and one the next trip down the court to bring the lead to 21-2. Treve Stoffel would deliver a dime to his brother Davin for a layup. Mosinee is up 23-2. Thomer hit 1-2 at the line and Mosinee’s lead was now 24-6. Stoffel gets a great pass from Keagen for a bucket to put Mosinee up 26-6. Jirschele would pull up from 12 feet to knock down a shot for two. Mosinee is now up 28-6. Landen Thomer would get fouled on a rebound and he would hit both bonus free throws to put Mosinee up 30-6. Thomer hits a three later in the half and puts Mosinee up 33-8. Jirschele gets fouled while attempting a layup. He would make both of his free throws for a 35-8 lead. Davin would put on a defensive display and get a tip and he would get out for a fastbreak layup to push the lead to 37-8. Garrett Shupe would end the first half with his third three of the night for a 40-10 lead.
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Owen-Withee Boys Pick Apart Abbotsford

Owen-Withee methodically pulled away from Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, picking up a. Abbotsford scoring: Gomez 3, B. Diedrich 12, Bautista 3, Faber 3, Schindler 2, Brodhagen 2, Bargender 4, A. Diedrich 4. Owen-Withee Scoring: Ackerman 4, Hatlestad3, Sowieja 2, Amacher 15, Henke 4, Klabon 19, Weiler 2, Sherwood 4,...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Tomahawk Boys Skate Past Northland Pines

Tomahawk defeated Northland Pines in GNC Boys Hockey, 8-4. Northland Pines had goals from Julian Meschdorf, Brett Wiehouwer, and two goals from Josh Graves.
TOMAHAWK, WI
onfocus.news

Rochester, Trunkel and Opelt Combine for 56 Points in Neillsville’s Win over Greenwood

Neillsville trounced Greenwood in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball by a score of 73-8. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 18, Langreck 6, Subke 4, Trunkel 14, Opelt 24, Kuhn 3, Ormond 4. Greenwood scoring: Wuethrich 3, Trampush 3, Reiff 2. SKM_C450i23012420470 (1)
NEILLSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Weyauwega-Fremont Pulls Away to Claim Win over Almond-Bancroft

Weyauwega-Fremont pulled away from Almond-Bancroft, earning a 58-37 win. T.J. Lamb led A-B with 19 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 2, Lamb 19, Phillip 11, Stiles 1, Miner 4.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
onfocus.news

Colby Stomps Greenwood in Cloverbelt Action

Colby defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball, 68-44. Colby scoring: Meyer 13, Rue 4, Robida 2, Polivka 1, Healy 9, Wiese 13, Streveler 23, Zamora 3. Greenwood scoring: Glynn 7, Thomas 3, Durrstein 11, Travis 16, Plechacek6.
COLBY, WI
onfocus.news

Goettl Drops 34 and Reaches 1000 Point Mark; Cadott Girls Edged by Osseo-Fairchild

Osseo-Fairchild outscored Cadott in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 82-74. Cadott's Lauryn Goettl reached the 1000 point scoring mark, scoring 34 points for the Hornets. Cadott scoring: Eiler 14, Goettl 34, Burish 1, Kowalczyk 15, Enestvedt 5, Ryan 6.
CADOTT, WI
onfocus.news

Big Second Half Advantage Gives Auburndale Win Over Stratford

Auburndale trailed by 6 at the half before storming back after intermission to claim a 60-47 Marawood Conference Boys Basketball victory. Stratford scoring: Schueller 9, Seitz 18, Wrensch 3, Bruesewitz 6, Hadlock 2, Schmidt 9. Report (31) chart (6)
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Cadott Girls Get Win over Mondovi

Cadott defeated Mondovi in Cloverbelt West Girls Basketball, 66-53. Cadott scoring: Eiler 11, Goettl 21, Burish 6, Kowalczyk 12, Enestvedt 2, Hager 2, Ryan 12.
CADOTT, WI
WSAW

City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual 'Snow Fest' this Saturday for all to enjoy. "I've been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Janice Mae Shortt

Janice Mae Shortt, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 27 and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI

