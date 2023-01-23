OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5

Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
onfocus.news
Schmirler’s Hat Trick Leads Mosinee Boys Past Northland Pines
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Boys Hockey, 6-3. Caden Schmirler had three goals to lead Mosinee. Elliot Yirkovsky had a pair of goals, and Grant Kuklinski also scored. Northland Pines had goals for Josh Graves, Peter Anderson and Michael Schmidt. Eli Kerner had 36 saves for Pines. ******************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
WFCA All-Region Quarterbacks: Foemmel(Marshfield Glodowski(Amherst) Krach(Newman) Obremski(Mosinee) Rosemeyer(Thorp) Weber(Auburndale)
Jackson Flottmeyer Aquinas SR 6′ 5″ 225 1 Small. Trevor Foemmel Marshfield SR 6′ 2″ 195 1-Large. Ben Fritsch Port Washington JR 6′ 2″ 165 3-Small. Mathew Glodowski Amherst SR 5′ 10″ 200 2-Small. Danny Griffith St. Mary Catholic SR 5’9″ 140...
onfocus.news
Wausau West Girls Earn Road Win at Lakeland
Wausau West defeated Lakeland in nonconference girls basketball, 78-71. Lexie White led Wausau West with 24 points. Kelly Kray had 12 rebounds and White pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Julianna Ouimette had 25 points, 9 assists and 5 steals to lead Lakeland. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 25, Quade...
onfocus.news
SPASH Girls Edged by Eau Claire Memorial in Nonconference matchup
SPASH 3 pointers- Jossie 2, Moe 1, Beadles 1, Nest 2. Next Game: Friday, January 27th vs Wausau West at SPASH at 7:15pm. SPASH is 12-5 on the season and is 7-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Connor Akey(Football, Augustana) Kate Schaeffer(Cross Country, UW Green Bay) to sign National Letters of Intent
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School (1801 16th Street S.) will be hosting a signing day for. Connor Akey (Football) and Kate Schaeffer (Cross Country) who will be signing a letter of intent. to participate at the collegiate level. Signees:. Connor Akey (Football) – Connor Akey, a senior at Lincoln High...
onfocus.news
Edgar girls outscore Loyal
Edgar defeated Loyal 48-37 in nonconference girls basketball. Edgar scoring: Lemmer 3, Borchardt 23, Wirkus 6, Schnelle 4, Davis 7, Yonker 5. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Boys Run Past Antigo
The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took it to the road for a conference game in Antigo. Mosinee got the game started with a three from the wing by Keagen Jirschele. Seconds later, Mosinee got a three from Garrett Shupe to make the score 6-0 Mosinee. Garrett Shupe would add his second three to put the score at 9-0. Davin Stoffel got on the board by making 1 of 2 free throws to put Mosinee ahead 10-0. Davin got fouled again and made 1-2 at the line again for a 11-0 lead for Mosinee. Jirschele would hit his second three of the night from the corner to put Mosinee ahead 14-2. Landen Thomer would make a smooth move under the basket from an assist by Jirschele to extend the lead to 16-2. Aidan Shaughnessy would get a half court pass from Jirschele for a bucket to make it 18-2. Shaughnessy would then get an and one the next trip down the court to bring the lead to 21-2. Treve Stoffel would deliver a dime to his brother Davin for a layup. Mosinee is up 23-2. Thomer hit 1-2 at the line and Mosinee’s lead was now 24-6. Stoffel gets a great pass from Keagen for a bucket to put Mosinee up 26-6. Jirschele would pull up from 12 feet to knock down a shot for two. Mosinee is now up 28-6. Landen Thomer would get fouled on a rebound and he would hit both bonus free throws to put Mosinee up 30-6. Thomer hits a three later in the half and puts Mosinee up 33-8. Jirschele gets fouled while attempting a layup. He would make both of his free throws for a 35-8 lead. Davin would put on a defensive display and get a tip and he would get out for a fastbreak layup to push the lead to 37-8. Garrett Shupe would end the first half with his third three of the night for a 40-10 lead.
onfocus.news
Owen-Withee Boys Pick Apart Abbotsford
Owen-Withee methodically pulled away from Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, picking up a. Abbotsford scoring: Gomez 3, B. Diedrich 12, Bautista 3, Faber 3, Schindler 2, Brodhagen 2, Bargender 4, A. Diedrich 4. Owen-Withee Scoring: Ackerman 4, Hatlestad3, Sowieja 2, Amacher 15, Henke 4, Klabon 19, Weiler 2, Sherwood 4,...
onfocus.news
Tomahawk Boys Skate Past Northland Pines
Tomahawk defeated Northland Pines in GNC Boys Hockey, 8-4. Northland Pines had goals from Julian Meschdorf, Brett Wiehouwer, and two goals from Josh Graves. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
Rochester, Trunkel and Opelt Combine for 56 Points in Neillsville’s Win over Greenwood
Neillsville trounced Greenwood in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball by a score of 73-8. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 18, Langreck 6, Subke 4, Trunkel 14, Opelt 24, Kuhn 3, Ormond 4. Greenwood scoring: Wuethrich 3, Trampush 3, Reiff 2. SKM_C450i23012420470 (1) ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
onfocus.news
Weyauwega-Fremont Pulls Away to Claim Win over Almond-Bancroft
Weyauwega-Fremont pulled away from Almond-Bancroft, earning a 58-37 win. T.J. Lamb led A-B with 19 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 2, Lamb 19, Phillip 11, Stiles 1, Miner 4. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some...
onfocus.news
Colby Stomps Greenwood in Cloverbelt Action
Colby defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball, 68-44. Colby scoring: Meyer 13, Rue 4, Robida 2, Polivka 1, Healy 9, Wiese 13, Streveler 23, Zamora 3. Greenwood scoring: Glynn 7, Thomas 3, Durrstein 11, Travis 16, Plechacek6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
onfocus.news
Goettl Drops 34 and Reaches 1000 Point Mark; Cadott Girls Edged by Osseo-Fairchild
Osseo-Fairchild outscored Cadott in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 82-74. Cadott’s Lauryn Goettl reached the 1000 point scoring mark, scoring 34 points for the Hornets. Cadott scoring: Eiler 14, Goettl 34, Burish 1, Kowalczyk 15, Enestvedt 5, Ryan 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
onfocus.news
Big Second Half Advantage Gives Auburndale Win Over Stratford
Auburndale trailed by 6 at the half before storming back after intermission to claim a 60-47 Marawood Conference Boys Basketball victory. Stratford scoring: Schueller 9, Seitz 18, Wrensch 3, Bruesewitz 6, Hadlock 2, Schmidt 9. Report (31) chart (6) ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
onfocus.news
Cadott Girls Get Win over Mondovi
Cadott defeated Mondovi in Cloverbelt West Girls Basketball, 66-53. Cadott scoring: Eiler 11, Goettl 21, Burish 6, Kowalczyk 12, Enestvedt 2, Hager 2, Ryan 12. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
onfocus.news
Amacher Nets 18 Points, Reaches 1000 Point Career Mark in Owen-Withee’s Drubbing of Gilman
Needing 18 points to reach the 1000 point career mark, Owen-Withee’s Logan Amacher did just that, scoring 18 points in the Blackhawks’ 80-25 win over Gilman Tuesday evening. Additional stats not available or provided. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can...
WSAW
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Janice Mae Shortt
Janice Mae Shortt, 82, Marshfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 peacefully at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Marshfield. Rev. Chris Schwanz will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, January 27 and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday, all at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Comments / 0