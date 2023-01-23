SPCA Monday: Xena

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Meet Xena! She’s up for adoption through the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Xena is a one-year-old mixed-breed dog who was brought to the SPCA from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter in November.

“Not much known about her past,” the SPCA tells us. “She has been in a foster home for the past few weeks, but she needs a forever home.”

Xena was described as “super friendly” and “playful,” by the SPCA, but it’s not clear how she’ll do around other animals, so she’ll need to meet them.

You can learn more about making Xena part of your family by watching the video above and clicking/tapping here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .