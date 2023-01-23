Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Fox5 KVVU
New aviation training center opens in Las Vegas to aid pilot shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A state-of-the-art pilot training center has opened near Harry Reid International Airport to help thousands of pilots take to the skies every year. The CAE Las Vegas Training Center opened last fall and can train 2,500 pilots every year. Pilots can come straight from work...
Fox5 KVVU
1 October Memorial Committee introduces semi-finalist design teams
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday inside the Clark County Commission Chambers, the 1 October Memorial Committee introduced the five semi-finalist teams that will be vying for the right to develop a permanent 1 October Memorial. The five teams are Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, OLIN, Paul Murdoch Architects...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD looks to conserve more water by converting 27 football fields to artificial turf
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last year, CCSD installed artificial turf at more than a dozen football fields in an effort to cut back on water use. The turf is expected to save millions of gallons of water. 1.3 billion gallons of water is how much water CCSD will be...
Fox5 KVVU
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
Fox5 KVVU
Previously missing hiker, Nellis airman found dead at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A previously missing hiker was found dead at Red Rock Recreation Area Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a rescue operation Jan. 26, which started at about 8 a.m. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier that morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Got a charge? Study looks at growth of electric cars in Las Vegas, need for chargers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles will be on Las Vegas Valley roadways in the next two decades, and work is being done to make sure there are more charging stations at public places to encourage drivers to go green. A study from Clark County,...
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
Fox5 KVVU
Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility
Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a "threat" to public safety and health.
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
Fox5 KVVU
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas. Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an...
Fox5 KVVU
2nd Las Vegas Starbucks location files petition to unionize
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley has filed a petition to unionize. According to a news release, workers at the Starbucks near Tenaya and Azure on Thursday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
Fox5 KVVU
Government support, electric vehicle growth is leading to a new kind of jobs boom in Nevada
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
