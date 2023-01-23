ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New aviation training center opens in Las Vegas to aid pilot shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A state-of-the-art pilot training center has opened near Harry Reid International Airport to help thousands of pilots take to the skies every year. The CAE Las Vegas Training Center opened last fall and can train 2,500 pilots every year. Pilots can come straight from work...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 October Memorial Committee introduces semi-finalist design teams

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday inside the Clark County Commission Chambers, the 1 October Memorial Committee introduced the five semi-finalist teams that will be vying for the right to develop a permanent 1 October Memorial. The five teams are Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, OLIN, Paul Murdoch Architects...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry. According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Previously missing hiker, Nellis airman found dead at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A previously missing hiker was found dead at Red Rock Recreation Area Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a rescue operation Jan. 26, which started at about 8 a.m. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier that morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet. The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State. Money for the projects comes from the...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday. According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing. “He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2nd Las Vegas Starbucks location files petition to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley has filed a petition to unionize. According to a news release, workers at the Starbucks near Tenaya and Azure on Thursday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy