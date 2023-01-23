ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, TX

Florence man sentenced to 15 years for producing, sending child pornography

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioN66_0kOU03tg00

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — A Florence man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing and sharing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.

Joseph Reichard, 23, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison plus 15 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said. He was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and production of child pornography.

The office said Reichard used his cell phone to produce images of child sexual abuse material showing a minor between 1 and 3 years of age. The images were sent on a messaging app to someone in Pennsylvania.

Reichard was arrested in March 2022 and pled guilty in October, the DOJ said.

The office said the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, which combats child sexual exploitation and abuse. The FBI’s San Antonio Division and Pittsburgh Division investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy