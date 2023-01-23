ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCNC

Novant Health increasing minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Reversing negative impacts from screen time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting away from the screen and into the outdoors has a big impact on kids. The Kaiser Family Foundation said kids ages 8 to 18 spend on average more than seven hours a day in front of a screen, just for entertainment purposes. The numbers are even higher when you add in educational time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Leftover issues aplenty expected in NC session

RALEIGH, N.C. — This year's North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest on Wednesday, two weeks after lawmakers met to pick leaders. While the legislature starts from scratch when each odd-numbered year begins, there should be plenty of familiar issues. They include whether to approve Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana and sports gambling.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

National Weather Service begins the process of fixing radar outage

GREER, S.C. — Weeks after the weather radar first broke, repairs began today at the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, the local office that protects Charlotte and western North Carolina. Designed in the 1980s and constructed through the 90s, the radars monitoring the weather across the Carolinas are aging –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC legislators return from break to gear up session

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh after its usual two-week January break and turning to the business of legislating. The House and Senate scheduled midday floor meetings on Wednesday, marking when the two-year legislative session begins in earnest. The legislature held one-day organizational...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

North Carolina gets straight F's on 'State of Tobacco Control' report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina receiving failing grades in its efforts to control tobacco use, according to a new report released by the American Lung Association. Tobacco is one of North Carolina's biggest industries, but it also brings along some deadly consequences. Smoking kills about 1,300 people every day. The American Lung Association's new report argues not enough is being done to save lives.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

