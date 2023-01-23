Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVL
Ashland Councilor resigns days after Mayor's announcement
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.
KTVL
K9 Bruno joins Medford Police Department
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department is adding a new furry face to its department. K9 Bruno is the newest police service dog to join the department's K9 team. MPD says Bruno is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois. He is trained in tracking, criminal apprehension, evidence recovery, and building and area searches.
KTVL
Rogue Community Health cuts the ribbon on Medford dental clinic
MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue community health is growing. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on their Rogue Main Street Dental clinic Wednesday. The addition of a second dental clinic in Medford will double their patient capacity in the city from around 5,000 to about 10,000. "The demand for dental service...
KTVL
Rogue Retreat announces new Executive Director
MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Retreat is announcing a new Executive Director and CEO. Sam Engle began duties Wednesday, taking over from interim Executive Director & CEO Bill Ihle. Engel has most recently worked at AllCare Health in Grants Pass as the Social Determinants of Health Director. That position saw him working to address social factors that impacted the health and well-being of patients. Prior to his position at AllCare Health, Engel served as the Executive Director of the Josephine County Food Bank.
KTVL
Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
KTVL
Carrie Underwood to headline Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Expo
CENTRAL POINT — Carrie Underwood will be headlining the Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo on Father's Day weekend. The fairgrounds announced, the 8-time Grammy winner will be the headliner for the first-of-its-kind music festival on Saturday, June 17th. "As Saturday’s Headliner, Carrie Underwood will...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
KTVL
For the love of Shakespeare
ASHLAND, Ore. — Some things go hand in hand like wine and candlelight, dinner and theatre, love and Shakespeare. Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company founder and artistic director, Steven Sable had those combinations in mind when devising "For the love of Shakespeare". “The greeks have 15 different words for love......
KTVL
Woman arrested in connection to Grants Pass attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a woman was arrested Thursday evening for hindering the prosecution of wanted attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster. According to police, 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail. Police also confirmed Foster's...
KTVL
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
KTVL
Suspect at large, victim in critical condition after attempted murder in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE, THURSDAY, JANUARY 26:. Grants Pass Police Department released additional information and suspect photos connected to the recent attempted murder case. According to police, the suspect is 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster of Wolf Creek. He is around 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and...
Comments / 0