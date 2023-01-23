ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

KTVL

Ashland Councilor resigns days after Mayor's announcement

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

K9 Bruno joins Medford Police Department

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department is adding a new furry face to its department. K9 Bruno is the newest police service dog to join the department's K9 team. MPD says Bruno is an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois. He is trained in tracking, criminal apprehension, evidence recovery, and building and area searches.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rogue Community Health cuts the ribbon on Medford dental clinic

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue community health is growing. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on their Rogue Main Street Dental clinic Wednesday. The addition of a second dental clinic in Medford will double their patient capacity in the city from around 5,000 to about 10,000. "The demand for dental service...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Rogue Retreat announces new Executive Director

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Retreat is announcing a new Executive Director and CEO. Sam Engle began duties Wednesday, taking over from interim Executive Director & CEO Bill Ihle. Engel has most recently worked at AllCare Health in Grants Pass as the Social Determinants of Health Director. That position saw him working to address social factors that impacted the health and well-being of patients. Prior to his position at AllCare Health, Engel served as the Executive Director of the Josephine County Food Bank.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Commercial vehicle fire prompts joint investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it's teaming with police to investigate a fire involving a utility vehicle Tuesday night. According to officials, crews arrived to find the van fully involved and flames threatening nearby vehicles. The fire was knocked down before it spread to other vehicles. MFD...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

For the love of Shakespeare

ASHLAND, Ore. — Some things go hand in hand like wine and candlelight, dinner and theatre, love and Shakespeare. Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company founder and artistic director, Steven Sable had those combinations in mind when devising "For the love of Shakespeare". “The greeks have 15 different words for love......
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Woman arrested in connection to Grants Pass attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a woman was arrested Thursday evening for hindering the prosecution of wanted attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster. According to police, 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail. Police also confirmed Foster's...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR

