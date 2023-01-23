ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS Philly

Protests planned as Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis expected in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.It appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message. Which some argue is divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and is said to be sold out.The Union League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
KENTUCKY STATE
Action News Jax

Governor Ron DeSantis takes aim at teachers unions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan for a historic $1 billion investment to increase teacher pay here in Jacksonville Monday morning, but along with the money for salaries he also announced multiple new regulations on the unions that represent teachers. The DeSantis wants to cap teachers’...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Florida Teacher Caught Having Explicit Video Chats with Inmate Boyfriend

A Florida teacher resigned earlier this week after the Franklin County Sheriff's Department released videos of her explicit video chats with an inmate at the local prison. 52-year-old Donna Barber is seen removing some of her clothing during video chats with inmate Lawrence Ray. Some of the online conversations took place while she was in her office at a Franklin County school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Florida to roll back Medicaid coverage starting April 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families is working to redetermine who is eligible for Medicaid benefits after the ongoing coverage that was given during the height of the pandemic ends on March 31. In a presentation to state senators on the Health Policy Committee on...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to permanently ban COVID-19 mandates in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis during COVID-19 speaking with a mask on – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Raoul B Photography. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed permanently outlawing Covid mandates in the state. DeSantis stated in a press release earlier this week that he has introduced legislation to...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint

Fried chicken is one of the ultimate comfort foods. This Southern staple can be enjoyed by itself or as a dish during breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The delicious bird has also spawned nationwide restaurant chains and created the reputation of many independent spots. Sometimes, the most finger-licking fried chicken comes from a dining corner or a no-frills establishment.
FLORIDA STATE

