Kill Devil Hills, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese

Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James P. McGinty of Elizabeth City, January 25

James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk 2nd Land Use Plan gathering scheduled

Land Use Plan Update Information. Everyone is invited to see the Land Use Plan survey results and a draft of the vision statement and goals. Join us on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 5-7 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall.
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Barbara “Barb” Shimpach of Rodanthe, January 24

Barbara “Barb” Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023. Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James “Jim” Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.
RODANTHE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Courtland H. Grimm, Jr. of Avon, January 22

Courtland H. Grimm, Jr. (Courty) passed peacefully in his sleep on January 22, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane, their two loved sons, Courtland David (wife Stacey) and Edward Blake Grimm and one loved grandson, Courtland Jacob Grimm. Born February 10, 1946 in Alexandria, VA,...
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24

Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police ID victim in homicide on Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the victim in what they said was a homicide that took place early Monday morning. At 3:48 a.m., Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services received a call about a shooting in the city at an unknown address, police said, and officers were finally directed to Harpers Road, where they found Kyree Blackledge, 21, of Hampton dead.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Irma Scarborough Forbes of Wanchese, January 23

Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
WANCHESE, NC

