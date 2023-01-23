Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
Dare County woman wins $150K on scratch ticket
A woman from Dare County won $150,000 off of a scratch ticket she got in her stocking this Christmas.
Tornado warnings expired for Dare County
A tornado warning has been issued in Dare County until 8:30 p.m.
James P. McGinty of Elizabeth City, January 25
James Patrick McGinty, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Born in the Bronx, NY on October 2, 1929 to the late James McGinty and Theresa Curtis McGinty, he was the widower of Arlene Selteneck McGinty. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. After active duty service, he worked as an accounting manager for New York Telephone. Mr. McGinty was a life member of the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. He retired to NC in 1985.
Endangered sei whale stranded on beaches of Outer Banks
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A 22-foot whale beached itself on the shores of the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon. According to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, the sei whale was reported in Kitty Hawk at around 1:30 p.m. The Aquarium said the whale was a juvenile, possibly born...
Kitty Hawk 2nd Land Use Plan gathering scheduled
Land Use Plan Update Information. Everyone is invited to see the Land Use Plan survey results and a draft of the vision statement and goals. Join us on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 5-7 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall.
Barbara “Barb” Shimpach of Rodanthe, January 24
Barbara “Barb” Shimpach, 79, of Rodanthe, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on January 24, 2023. Barbara was born in November 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. In her early twenties, she married James “Jim” Shimpach. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where she was a homemaker for fifteen years. In 1980, Barbara and Jim moved to Rodanthe, North Carolina, where she worked at the Cape Hatteras KOA for many years. Later, she became an administrative assistant for Albemarle Mental Health. After retirement, Barbara and Jim camped throughout the United States. When traveling became too difficult for health reasons, they stayed home, spending their remaining years with family and friends. Barbara loved cooking, sewing, reading, and watching TV mysteries.
Courtland H. Grimm, Jr. of Avon, January 22
Courtland H. Grimm, Jr. (Courty) passed peacefully in his sleep on January 22, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane, their two loved sons, Courtland David (wife Stacey) and Edward Blake Grimm and one loved grandson, Courtland Jacob Grimm. Born February 10, 1946 in Alexandria, VA,...
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
History for Lunch: Sea Level Rise Along the Coast of North Carolina and Inland Communities
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle will host our History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Paul Liu, PhD, North Carolina State University, will provide a virtual lecture on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina.
Irma Scarborough Forbes of Wanchese, January 23
Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
