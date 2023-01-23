ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ben Howard
4d ago

it should be about $25 by 2026 anyway with these inflation rates mcdonalds walmart and everywhere else are paying $15 plus at most locations already anyway and that still isn't enough to attract enough help or live on Goodluck finding someone for less than that in 2026

The Potatoes
4d ago

Perhaps we should see if Sen Jane Raybould would like making $10. perhour herself? The voters absolutely let their voices be heard by voting for minimum wage to be increased! Are we living in a cave? I can understand the other representative ( in Albion) wanting trainees to possibly receive less money during training. The problem is that we can't just inflict lower training wages on youth! We cannot tolerate ageism in the workforce! Also, we need to avoid chronic " training periods", or hiring primarily younger people by employers trying to circumvent paying living wages to employees!!! That could absolutely force older or more experienced workers out of the workplace! For these reasons, we need to not allow Senators or other representatives from usurping the people's ( voters) will of raising minimum wage!

Kevin Settle
4d ago

let's see if those two people who have proposed limiting the minimum WAGE Can themselves live on what they have proposed?? Hypocrisy runs Derp in Politics

Related
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation

LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Bill would repeal helmet law for certain motorcyclists

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Testimony was heard Wednesday in the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee for a bill that would alter Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet mandate. Current state law requires that an individual wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle or moped. Blair Sen. Ben Hansen introduced LB91, which would no...
NEBRASKA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions

Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
IOWA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State

LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New bills seek to protect Nebraska workers from stabbings, mental illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — New proposals aimed at protecting staff who come face-to-face with dangerous criminals every day will be discussed at the Nebraska State Capitol Friday. Legislative Bill 265 would require protective vests and safety training for correctional officers moving forward. Senator Tom Brewer introduced the measure to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing

LINCOLN — Nebraska has joined 24 other red states in a lawsuit seeking to block a new rule they claim frees up 401K managers to invest in so-called “environmental, social and governance” funds. The states argue that the U.S. Department of Labor is exceeding its authority by adopting a rule that allows fiduciaries to consider […] The post Nebraska attorney general joins 24 other states in effort to block rule on ESG investing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

AARP Nebraska pleased with changes to Medicare Part D plans

LINCOLN - Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year in Washington, many Nebraskans with Medicare Part D are now benefiting from changes made to Medicare-related portions of the Act. Todd Stubbendieck, State Director of AARP Nebraska tells News Talk WJAG if you’re on a Part D...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns

Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

In some Nebraska counties, aluminum shortage might mean you can't get the license plate number you want

Motorists in some Nebraska counties who have staked claim to the same license place number for years may have to memorize a new number. Officials said that because of a national aluminum shortage, they weren't able to ship all of the new license plates to some counties before the old plates expire, said Betty Johnson, administrator of Nebraska's Driver and Vehicles Records Division.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE

