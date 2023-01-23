it should be about $25 by 2026 anyway with these inflation rates mcdonalds walmart and everywhere else are paying $15 plus at most locations already anyway and that still isn't enough to attract enough help or live on Goodluck finding someone for less than that in 2026
Perhaps we should see if Sen Jane Raybould would like making $10. perhour herself? The voters absolutely let their voices be heard by voting for minimum wage to be increased! Are we living in a cave? I can understand the other representative ( in Albion) wanting trainees to possibly receive less money during training. The problem is that we can't just inflict lower training wages on youth! We cannot tolerate ageism in the workforce! Also, we need to avoid chronic " training periods", or hiring primarily younger people by employers trying to circumvent paying living wages to employees!!! That could absolutely force older or more experienced workers out of the workplace! For these reasons, we need to not allow Senators or other representatives from usurping the people's ( voters) will of raising minimum wage!
let's see if those two people who have proposed limiting the minimum WAGE Can themselves live on what they have proposed?? Hypocrisy runs Derp in Politics
