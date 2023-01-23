ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the latest info on the winter storm headed toward southwestern Illinois

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Metro-east residents should start preparing for a severe winter storm, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis.

Marshall Phaler, a meteorologist with the NWS , said early Monday afternoon the region could see anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow, with as much as 8 inches possible. However, as of late Monday afternoon, that projected total jumped to 5-10 inches.

“There is the potential for a heavier access of snow to set up that could see 4-8 inches,” Phaler said. “We’re still kind of uncertain where that will set up. Right now, it looks like that could set up along or south of I-44 in Missouri and along I-70 in Illinois. But we still have really high confidence we’ll have widespread accumulating snow. We’re just still determining where the highest amounts will set up.”

The region had been under a winter storm watch, but that was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning is from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday and includes St. Clair, Monroe, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Washington and Randolph counties.

Phaler projected the snow will move into the area between 9-11 p.m. Tuesday, while noting the exit time Wednesday is less clear.

“It looks like most of the heavier accumulating snow will end around noon Wednesday,” he said. “We could see some lingering light snow or snow showers into the afternoon and evening. But most of the heavy snow should be ending Wednesday morning.”

What seems fairly certain is the snow will present severe challenges to Wednesday’s commute. Phaler said if people can adjust their commute, they should.

“We’re anticipating large impacts for the Wednesday morning commute. We’re just recommending if people can adjust their commute times to go into work later, to do that,” he said. “Otherwise, plan for extra time for a slower commute. And continue to monitor the latest forecast and snowfall as we get more confidence in the numbers and the timing of the heaviest snow.”

Marshall Phaler, a meteorologist with the NWS, said Monday afternoon the region could see anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow, with as much as 8 inches possible. The region currently is under a winter storm watch, including St. Clair, Monroe, Madison, Bond, Clinton, Washington and Randolph counties. NWS Twitter

Ice, power outages, recent mild temps

Phaler does not expect any ice from the storm, adding, “This should be a nearly entire snow event.”

He does not expect any power outages either.

“Sometimes you can have power outages and trees down from a heavier wet snow like we will see, but for those types of impacts you’d need higher amounts than we’re expecting,” he said. “And it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see anything like that.”

The recent mild temperatures should help expedite the snow melting on roadways. However, despite highs of 43 on Monday and 45 on Tuesday, Phaler still expects the snow to stick on roads.

“Even the temperatures during the main portion of the winter storm will be right around freezing or a degree or two above, but since a lot of snow will be falling at night and coming down at a decent rate, it should be able to accumulate on roadways,” he said. “But once it ends Wednesday and right before the heaviest snow ends, temperatures will rise above freezing and that should help roads improve more quickly.”

To that end, metro-east cities are reminding residents on emergency snow routes to get their cars off the street so snowplows may effectively treat the roadways.

Gusty winds and snow made visibility and travel challenging at times on Illinois 159 through Swansea on Dec. 22. The metro-east is expected to receive another round of winter weather starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Safety tips

Phaler offered multiple safety tips, including traveling with a full tank of gas.

“We’re not anticipating any blizzard conditions, and temperatures are not expected to be bitterly cold,” he said. “But if you get stranded, we recommend you stay in your car if you call for any sort of help or rescue if you get stuck.”

Otherwise, Phaler added, “The main thing is to just allow extra time for your Wednesday morning commute and take your time if you have to report to work at your normal time.”

The National Weather Service recommends keeping plugged into the forecast as it develops, www.weather.gov .

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
