The Carolina Panthers made Frank Reich the first coach hired during this cycle. What does that say about the Indianapolis Colts firing him?. The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on November 7, 2022. 11-and-a-half weeks later, on January 26, 2023, Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers to be the team’s head coach, making him the first coach of this hiring cycle to receive a head coaching job. Meanwhile, the Colts are just starting their second interviews for their coaching vacancy, and the candidate that is expected to receive the role is someone fans are already protesting and someone that the media is already ridiculing.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO