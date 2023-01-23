ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State basketball: Report card for tight win over Iowa

Michigan State basketball picked up another solid conference win on Thursday night over Iowa, improving to 6-4 in Big Ten play and 14-7 overall thanks to a Malik Hall return. That makes you wonder just how good the record would be if Hall never got injured this season. The Spartans were leading Illinois on the road before he went down and didn’t return and they lost to Purdue, Northwestern, and Indiana without him. This team is a freak Hall injury away from being somewhere in the range of 17-4 and tied for first in the Big Ten.
Is Frank Reich being the first head coach hired a sign the Colts made a mistake by firing him?

The Carolina Panthers made Frank Reich the first coach hired during this cycle. What does that say about the Indianapolis Colts firing him?. The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on November 7, 2022. 11-and-a-half weeks later, on January 26, 2023, Reich was hired by the Carolina Panthers to be the team’s head coach, making him the first coach of this hiring cycle to receive a head coaching job. Meanwhile, the Colts are just starting their second interviews for their coaching vacancy, and the candidate that is expected to receive the role is someone fans are already protesting and someone that the media is already ridiculing.
