Avalanche and Sharks complete four-player trade
Merkley was a first-round pick by San Jose back in 2018 (No. 21 overall) and showed plenty of offensive upside during his junior career in the OHL, where he had 269 points in 248 games in four seasons. However, that hasn’t really translated into much offensive success in the minors as he has just two career goals at that level, neither of which came this season. Merkley made his NHL debut in 2021-22, getting into 39 games with the Sharks but hasn’t had a chance to suit up at the top level this year, which resulted in the trade request. He has 14 assists in 30 games with the Barracuda this season. He’s in the final year of his entry-level contract with a $863K cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this summer.
Why rookie Matty Beniers has been the catalyst behind Kraken's strong start
The Seattle Kraken are in the midst of what is shaping up to be the best season in their (admittedly brief) franchise history. Powered by a balanced scoring attack and a well-rounded defense, the team currently sits at the top of the Pacific Division. One of the major individual success stories the team has had this season has been with rookie center Matty Beniers. Playing as a first-line center is one of the most difficult roles any NHL player can be asked to occupy, and can be extremely challenging for a young player or rookie to be able to handle. Beniers, who has scored 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games this season, has been extremely impressive, so much so that he was named to the All-Star Game.
Golden Knights activate Shea Theodore, William Carrier
The Vegas Golden Knights have gotten some extremely encouraging news. Defenseman Shea Theodore and forward William Carrier have been activated off of injured reserve. Carrier has been out since January 14th, while Theodore last played in early December. The news comes as the Golden Knights prepare to take on a...
Predators' Alexandre Carrier out four to six weeks with upper-body injury
The Nashville Predators made a roster move, recalling Kevin Gravel from the Milwaukee Admirals. He arrives following news that Alexandre Carrier will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. The diminutive Carrier, who never seems to back down from a challenge, decided to take on the 6-foot-7 Logan...
Predators reassign Tommy Novak, Kevin Gravel to AHL
With the Nashville Predators finishing their pre-All-Star break schedule, they’ve sent a couple of bodies back to the minor leagues for the time being. Kevin Gravel and Tommy Novak, neither of whom need waivers at the moment, have been reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals. Gravel only came up this...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere out four to six weeks with upper body injury
In just about the worst timing possible, Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. The Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks, when he played just 19:20, only the tenth time all season he was under the 20-minute mark.
Kraken place Justin Schultz On IR
The Seattle Kraken have moved Justin Schultz to injured reserve, as he deals with a week-to-week designation. In his place, Max McCormick has been recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. McCormick’s recall will cast doubt on the status of Matty Beniers, who was injured last night after Tyler Myers of...
Blues activate veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo
Two players are coming off injured reserve for the St. Louis Blues, although they are heading different directions. Robert Bortuzzo is joining the active roster, while Matthew Peca, who has been on season-opening injured reserve, has been placed on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. Peca, 29, has...
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist out indefinitely with upper-body injury
It’s starting to get closer to the time of year when teams will be holding out potential trade assets to protect them from injury. Unfortunately, the Columbus Blue Jackets hadn’t reached that point yet with Gustav Nyquist, who suffered an injury on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. Today, the Blue Jackets have announced that Nyquist is out indefinitely with an upper-body ailment.
Andrei Kuzmenko prefers short-term deal with Vancouver
The Vancouver Canucks have a decision to make before the deadline. Andrei Kuzmenko, the KHL free agent that has been such an impressive addition, is scheduled for unrestricted free agency. The team could trade him over the next few weeks, and recoup whatever assets are available, or sign him to an extension in the hopes they can turn things around quickly. They appear to be pursuing the latter, with president Jim Rutherford announcing publicly last week that the team would try to sign Kuzmenko.
Canadiens recall highly regarded prospect on emergency basis
The Montreal Canadiens have made a bit of a surprise move, recalling prospect forward Owen Beck from the OHL’s Peterborough Petes on an emergency basis. Per the team’s announcement, Beck will join the Canadiens in Ottawa, where he will possibly make his NHL debut. Beck, who will turn...
