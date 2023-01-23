National organization wants to join legal fight over Beachwood, police chief’s efforts to unmask anonymous critics

Read full article on original website
East Cleveland City Council passes legislation to remove Law Director Willa Hemmons
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland City Council has passed a resolution to remove the city's law director. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the legislation, four out of five council members voted...
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
cleveland.com
Beachwood needs to end overreach in trying to unmask police chief’s critic: editorial
The city of Beachwood should cease its heavy-handed and constitutionally questionable effort to use a defamation lawsuit and $25,000 in taxpayer money for an outside investigation to unmask an anonymous critic. The anonymous detractor (or detractors) has been lashing the city on Facebook and via emails regarding its new police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, since last year.
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
University Heights police offer advice on how to avoid being a scam victim: Press Run
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Included in this week’s email wrap-up from the City of University Heights to its residents is some good information for those who want to avoid being scammed. The University Heights Police Department piece states: “Did you get a call from someone claiming to be from...
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
Feds arrest Parma Heights man accused of committing war crimes as part of Yugoslavian People’s Army, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a Parma Heights man and accused him of lying to get into the United States, a move to hide a war crimes conviction stemming from his time in the Yugoslavian army in the 1990s, officials said. Jugoslav Vidic, 54, served in...
citymapleheights.com
Mayor Blackwell to participate in the upcoming The City Club of Cleveland forum, ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’.
Make plans to attend the upcoming City Club of Cleveland forum with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell, Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore, and Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas; as they discuss ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’, with moderator Sheila Wright. The forum, which...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
Lakewood City Council ponders ‘Pay to Stay’ eviction law
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two years after City Council expanded rental rights during the pandemic as an answer to an expiring CDC eviction moratorium, a permanent “Pay to Stay” ordinance is currently under consideration. “This has proven an effective way to make it so people can’t get evicted...
Rely on public transit for a week? Cuyahoga County officials challenged to try it to better inform community goals
CELVELAND, Ohio – As Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne works to establish a new office focusing on mobility and transportation, Clevelanders for Public Transit is challenging him to rely solely on public transportation for an entire week in February to experience first-hand its deficiencies in coverage and service. Roughly...
Cuyahoga’s Board of Revision accepting property valuation complaints through March 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Property owners who wish to challenge their property valuations for the 2022 tax year can file their complaints with the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision through March 31. Residents can file online through the board’s website, https://cuyahogacounty.us/bor, using a valid email address to bypass the notary requirement....
