Beachwood, OH

National organization wants to join legal fight over Beachwood, police chief’s efforts to unmask anonymous critics

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

County Councilman Marty Sweeney accuses Council President Pernel Jones Jr. of blocking legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Martin J. Sweeney accused Council President Pernel Jones Jr., of blocking him from introducing two pieces of legislation this week – a move that raises questions about who controls the legislative process and whether council’s longstanding practice of yielding to the president violates the county charter.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland.com

Beachwood needs to end overreach in trying to unmask police chief’s critic: editorial

The city of Beachwood should cease its heavy-handed and constitutionally questionable effort to use a defamation lawsuit and $25,000 in taxpayer money for an outside investigation to unmask an anonymous critic. The anonymous detractor (or detractors) has been lashing the city on Facebook and via emails regarding its new police chief, Katherine McLaughlin, since last year.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
citymapleheights.com

Mayor Blackwell to participate in the upcoming The City Club of Cleveland forum, ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’.

Make plans to attend the upcoming City Club of Cleveland forum with Maple Heights Mayor Annette M. Blackwell, Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore, and Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas; as they discuss ‘The Rising Power and Political Leadership of Black Women’, with moderator Sheila Wright. The forum, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law

According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

City prosecutor drops charges against Cleveland police detective accused of ignoring DNA evidence in rape investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors on Wednesday dropped misdemeanor charges against a police detective accused of lying to prosecutors in a 2019 rape investigation, and for failing to re-open the case after receiving DNA evidence connected to a suspect. Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren Moore granted prosecutor’s request to dismiss...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

