wkdzradio.com
Murray Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Against Lyon County School
A Murray man was arrested in Eddyville after an investigation into reported threats against Lyon County Middle School. Sheriff Brent White said in a news release that 30-year old Steven Jester was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. The charges are from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that Jester allegedly made statements that he would “get a gun and go to the Lyon County Middle School to shoot a student and then shoot up the school.” In addition, Sheriff White said Jester also “reportedly stated he was going to blow up the school.”
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Gun In Home
An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of meth after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Lyon County Tuesday. Sheriff Brent White reports 54-year old Miranda Meredith was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on KY 93 South around 6:30 a.m. During the search, deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force reportedly found a firearm and ammunition, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Having Stolen Weapon
A Hopkinsville man was charged with receiving stolen property after a gun was allegedly found in his belongings after a traffic stop on North Main Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Delrico McKissick was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for expired registration and during the stop, he was found to have a gun that had been reported stolen in a bag he was wearing. McKissick reportedly told police it was not his bag and he didn’t know there was a gun in the bag. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Lawn Chair
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assault after an altercation on South Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 49-year-old Joseph Tidwell assaulted a woman with a lawn chair causing visible deformity to her arm, lacerations, along with back and leg pain. Tidwell was reportedly located inside the home and was bleeding from his eye which he stated happened when he was hit with a bottle.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Guilty Plea Entered In 2016 Oak Grove Murder Case
Dequavion James pled guilty to manslaughter and other charges in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday morning as part of a plea agreement in connection to the 2016 death of a 19-year old man in Oak Grove. James, his attorney Ted Shouse and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Chief Circuit...
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
wevv.com
Two adults and child injured in Madisonville crash
Three people were injured in a Wednesday morning crash that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says the crash happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. According to MPD, two cars were involved in the crash. MPD says the driver of one...
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Vacated In Oak Grove Murder Case
A man charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville had his motion to modify his bond denied in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Tyron Holt was initially indicted by a Christian County grand jury on one count of...
