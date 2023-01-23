Read full article on original website
Will Stabler and Benson kiss on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ tonight (1/26/23)?: Here’s how to watch.
Tonight is the night fans find out if the characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson actually do kiss on “Law & Order: SVU.”. A preview appears to show the characters getting ready for a kiss - leaning in very closely to each other with Benson cradling Stabler’s face. The actors - Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay - have been tight-lipped about the encounter.
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha joined "Tucker Carlson Today" to address the "bizarre" media narrative surrounding the duchess' California upbringing.
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
