Australian Airliner Turns Back During 3-Hour Flight Over Incomplete Paperwork
Could you imagine being the passenger on a several-hour-long flight and having the plane turn around because of a clerical error? On Monday, Qantas flight in Australia from Adelaide to Perth was forced to return back to its departure airport. The aircraft didn’t have any technical problems, and no one on board had a medical emergency. Qantas staff failed to complete the necessary paperwork for the flight correctly. The error was the latest in a series for the Australian flag carrier just this month.
Plane Landing on Top of Semi Trailer Would Have Been Really Cool if It Worked
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a toll road in Texas last weekend, but instead of hitting pavement the plane briefly brushed the top of a semi’s tractor-trailer before tumbling to the road and crashing. The plane crash occurred in Harris County, Texas, on...
Lyft, Like Uber, Will Now Charge You for Making Drivers Wait
Be on time for your next Lyft, as The Verge reports that the ridesharing company quietly added a new fee that’ll charge riders for making their drivers wait. First discovered by Techcrunch in December, Lyft’s move shouldn’t be surprising. Uber has had a similar fee now for over years, so it was only a matter of time before Lyft followed suit. According to the support page, the fees are pretty straightforward.
Lithium Mining for EVs Could Destroy the Planet if We Don't Change Our Car-Centric Ways: Report
A study published Wednesday shows just how bad the environmental damage will be if the United States switches to EVs while maintaining our current lust for large, personal vehicles. It’s not good, and the only way to avert disaster, according to researchers, is for Americans to give up their super car-centric lifestyles for accessible mass transit, walkable cities, and robust battery recycling programs.
I'm Shocked to Report Tesla Cybertruck Mass Production Is Delayed Again
If you’ve been holding your breath since 2019 for a Tesla Cybertruck you need to think of your family and breathe; CEO Elon Musk announced in a call with investors Wednesday that volume production of the giant electric truck would likely only start in 2024. Musk, of course, loves...
Consumer Reports Isn't So Impressed With Tesla's Autopilot Anymore
It wasn’t very long ago that Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system was about as good as it got compared to what other automakers had to offer. Even as recently as 2020, Consumer Reports ranked Autopilot second among all the systems it tested. But the fact that it was considered good compared to the competition at one point doesn’t mean other automakers can’t get better. And it seems they have.
Joe Manchin Pushes Bill to End Current EV Tax Credit Grace Period
The electric vehicle tax credit’s biggest enemy will stop at nothing, Tesla’s doubling down on Semi production in Nevada, and Volvo has a big recall on its hands. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. 1st Gear: Manchin’s Not Happy. Since...
Elon Musk Says Upgrading Autopilot Hardware on Older Teslas Is 'Not Feasible'
Even if you order a brand new Tesla and pay the extra $15,000 to add the so-called Full Self-Driving Beta software, no Tesla is actually capable of self-driving. And that won’t change in the near future, either. Over-the-air updates may improve what current Teslas can already do, but upcoming hardware changes are still going to leave current owners behind.
