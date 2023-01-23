ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

New, huge Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed

Don’t expect Jimmy Garoppolo to be ready for the NFC Championship Game. While the San Francisco 49ers quarterback returned to practice in a walking boot earlier this week, he’s not nearly ready enough to go yet. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media and provided a new update on the injured quarterback. NFL Network Read more... The post New, huge Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
atozsports.com

Chiefs could be receiving important reinforcements soon

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs made a somewhat mind-boggling move. You may remember, but they let go of their best special teams guy Chris Lammons. A lot of people weren’t exactly sure why they did it, but there was speculation. On Wednesday, Andy Reid confirmed the Chiefs could be making a move soon, and it only makes sense why they did what they did with Lammons.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage

The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years.  An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Limited At Practice On Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs listed four players on Thursday's injury report, but only one wasn't a full practice participant. Mecole Hardman remained limited with a pelvic injury that's sidelined him since Week 9. His status is uncertain for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
msn.com

Bomani Jones perfectly explains Brock Purdy's amazing good luck with 49ers

Bomani Jones has something in common with Brock Purdy. On Tuesday night's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host asked Jones if Purdy will ever come back to Earth. The HBO and ESPN personality compared the 49ers QB's winning streak to his own Emmy — an award he says he just got for being there.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners

We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report

Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Added to injury report

Hurst (calf) was limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hurst practiced fully Wednesday, so the tight end's addition to the Bengals' injury report makes his status worth tracking as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs approaches. He dealt with a calf issue back in December, but it's unclear if his listed limitations Thursday are indicative of a setback in practice or a case of workload management.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Antonio Callaway: Lands future deal

Dallas signed Callaway to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Callaway reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs at the end of August, and after clearing the knee injury, he latched on with the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-November. He was never elevated during the regular season and hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since 2020, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around Dallas' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy