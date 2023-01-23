Jackson Family Wines Partners with Boston’s Urban Grape on Wine Studies Award for Students of Color

Acclaimed Sonoma winery sustainably and creatively utilizes fruit that was damaged in this year’s unusual harvest conditions. — Aperture Cellars has partnered with local Healdsburg chefs to repurpose the winery’s sorted out excess raisined fruit into creative dishes. The record setting 2022 heat spike in Northern California resulted in an abundance of overripe fruit in parts of the cluster that was overexposed. Thanks to Aperture’s state of the art facility, they were able to remove all of the raisins through an array of sorting tables and optically with air guns to precisely separate the raisins from the fresh fruit. This inspired Founder and Winemaker Jesse Katz to utilize Aperture’s raisins in a way. The sustainable endeavor has been successful in reducing waste while creating delicious and unique culinary experiences.

HEALDSBURG, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO